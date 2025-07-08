Deadline Alert: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 21, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DV) common stock between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DOUBLEVERIFY INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 7, 2024, DoubleVerify released its first quarter 2024 financial results and reduced its 2024 revenue guidance, disclosing that there had been a pullback in customer spending on advertising. On this news, DoubleVerify’s stock price fell $11.79, or 38.6%, to close at $18.78 per share on May 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 27, 2025, DoubleVerify reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter 2024 sales and earnings due in part to reduced customer spending. The Company also disclosed that the shift of ad dollars from open exchanges to closed platforms was having a negative impact on the Company. On this news, DoubleVerify’s stock price fell $7.83, or 36%, to close at $13.90 per share on February 28, 2025.

Then, on March 28, 2025, Adalytics Research, LLC published a report alleging, among other things, that DoubleVerify’s web advertisement verification and fraud protection services were ineffective and that its customers were regularly billed for ad impressions served to bots. The same day, The Wall Street Journal reported that DoubleVerify regularly missed detection of nonhuman traffic despite the Company’s claims that it helps brands avoid serving ads to nonhuman bot accounts.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (2) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (3) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (4) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (5) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (6) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DoubleVerify securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 21, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.