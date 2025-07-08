Deadline Alert: 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 12, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD) securities between August 13, 2024 and May 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR 3D SYSTEMS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On March 26, 2025, 3D Systems released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates in non-GAAP earnings-per-share and sales revenue, citing “lowers hardware systems sales due to macroeconomic factors that are negatively impacting demand.” The Company also reported a “$9 million revenue reduction in Q4 driven by a change in accounting estimates for [the Company's] Regenerative Medicine program." The Company disclosed that "[t]his change in estimate [was] related to the now anticipated use of pre-clinical human decedent testing . . . which led to refinement of the milestone technical criteria."

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $0.57, or 21%, to close at $2.15 per share on March 27, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 12, 2025, after market hours, 3D Systems released its first quarter 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates due, in part, to a decline in material sales, mostly due to inventory management issues in the dental portion of its Healthcare Solutions segment. The Company further disclosed that it was withdrawing its full-year 2025 outlook, citing prolonged softness in customer capital spending and macroeconomic uncertainty.

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $0.68, or 26.6%, to close at $1.87 per share on May 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company’s business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (2) the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company’s Regenerative Medicine Program revenue; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 12, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

