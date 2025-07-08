Simply NUC and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Small Form Factor Servers to the Public Sector

ROUND ROCK, Texas and RESTON, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply NUC , The Trusted Partner for Custom Computing Solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Simply NUC’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s innovative and customizable computing solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to deliver our extremeEDGE Servers™ and small form factor computing solutions to Government agencies,” said Jonny Smith, CEO of Simply NUC. “The extremeEDGE product line provides unparalleled performance and reliability in a compact design, meeting the evolving needs of Government operations, including those requiring edge computing capabilities. Our NANO-BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) functionality, rugged design and rapid customization capabilities set us apart from competitors.”

The extremeEDGE product line from Simply NUC offers high-performance, yet compact servers specifically designed for edge computing applications. These devices feature BMC capabilities, enabling remote management and monitoring critical for secure and efficient operations. They are built with a rugged design to operate reliably in extreme temperatures, hardened environments and fanless configurations, all while maintaining low power consumption.

Simply NUC’s agility in delivering rapid engineering modifications—with rapid customization timelines—ensures tailored solutions for Government agencies. Additionally, the extremeEDGE product line is TAA-compliant and adheres to a Federal secure supply chain, meeting stringent Government requirements for security and compliance. This technology is deployed in Federal agencies such as DoD, DOJ, State Department, DOE and NASA. This solution is also deployed in several States, including Florida, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

“Simply NUC’s extremeEDGE provides Government agencies with advanced edge computing options that combine high performance, energy efficiency and easy remote management,” said Devon Gaiteri, who leads the Simply NUC Team at Carahsoft. “These compact yet powerful computer systems deliver exceptional performance and reliability. We look forward to collaborating with Simply NUC and our reseller partners to bring these Small Form Factor solutions to the Public Sector.”

Simply NUC’s extremeEDGE Servers are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8600 or SimplyNUC@carahsoft.com. Explore Simply NUC'S solutions here.

About Simply NUC

Simply NUC is a leader in high-performance, customizable computing solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The extremeEDGE product line exemplifies their commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions for edge computing, Government and business sectors. With BMC functionality, rugged designs and rapid customization capabilities, Simply NUC provides solutions that are reliable, secure and efficient for mission-critical operations. Visit us at https://simplynuc.com to learn more.

Contact

David Kosloski

(651) 308-1395

david.kosloski@simplynuc.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver hardware and software solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

