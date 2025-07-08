Lioran Vesse Unveils Orbis IA 6.0 at École de commerce Valmont to Redefine Intelligent Investing

Paris, France, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- École de commerce Valmont, a pioneer in the integration of artificial intelligence in financial education, officially announces the launch of Orbis IA 6.0, a next-generation intelligent trading system designed under the leadership of its founder, Lioran Vesse. This innovation represents a decisive shift in how investors access, understand, and engage with global financial markets.







Orbis IA 6.0 is designed to meet the challenges of today’s financial landscape. It combines machine learning, emotional analysis, and multimodal processing to deliver real-time, contextualized insights and predictive strategies. The goal is clear: make investing simpler, smarter, and more accessible, even for those without a technical background.



“Investing should no longer be a source of anxiety. With Orbis IA 6.0, we empower users to take back control of their decisions, supported by advanced and empathetic analytics,” said Lioran Vesse, Professor and Director at École de commerce Valmont.



Meeting the Needs of Modern Investors



The global financial environment is increasingly complex. Volatile markets, massive data flows, and intricate financial instruments present growing challenges to both retail and professional investors. École de commerce Valmont developed Orbis IA 6.0 to translate complexity into clarity, leveraging the most advanced AI technologies to respond in real time.



Key features of Orbis IA 6.0 include:



Real-time analysis of data from multiple sources (markets, media, social platforms)



Emotion-driven sentiment detection to anticipate market shifts



Adaptive strategy refinement based on user risk profiles and macroeconomic context



An intuitive interface that supports fast and confident decision-making



A Pedagogical Approach Rooted in Empowerment



Beyond technology, this initiative reflects a powerful educational vision. École de commerce Valmont integrates Orbis IA 6.0 into its curriculum to prepare a new generation of investors who act with confidence, structure, and responsibility. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, the system offers tools that help learners invest with clarity and emotional intelligence.



“We believe everyone can learn to invest—provided they have the right tools, the right methods, and guidance grounded in ethics,” Vesse emphasized.



With the launch of Orbis IA 6.0, École de commerce Valmont affirms its status as a European leader in intelligent finance, where cutting-edge technology is placed at the service of human progress.



Disclaimer:



The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



