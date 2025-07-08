NOVA Collective Invest Led by Brady Rodriguez Releases 2025 H1 Report Highlighting Global Performance and Strategic Shifts

New York, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Collective Invest has officially published its 2025 Half-Year Performance and Strategic Allocation Report, offering a detailed review of capital deployment, portfolio returns, and forward-looking investment positioning across five continents. The report reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to long-term, responsible, and data-driven investment strategies, aligned with evolving global macroeconomic dynamics.





Founded by Professor Brady Rodriguez, NOVA Collective Invest operates as a decentralized team of professionals with presence in London, New York, Shanghai, and Singapore. Its online coordination model, combined with global research collaboration, has enabled agile adaptation to market shifts throughout the first half of 2025.



According to the report, the collective achieved stable portfolio performance amid rising geopolitical risks, regional economic divergence, and sustained interest rate volatility. Key insights include:



Asia-Pacific: Led performance metrics with infrastructure and demographic-driven consumer sectors contributing significantly to risk-adjusted returns.



Sub-Saharan Africa: Saw increased capital inflow targeting green agriculture and logistics infrastructure, with early-stage projects progressing to growth phase.



Latin America: Delivered solid mid-double-digit returns, driven by renewable energy projects and macro-hedged exposure to sovereign bonds.



Developed Markets: Exposure remained limited but strategically focused on resilient ESG assets and counter-cyclical sectors.



The report also details a refined sectoral allocation strategy for the remainder of 2025. NOVA Collective will rebalance capital toward the following areas:



Sustainable Infrastructure: Scaling investment in cross-border energy, water, and transportation systems in Asia and Latin America.



Health and Bio-Resilience: Targeting biotechnology and community-based healthcare models in emerging economies.



Climate-Linked Agriculture: Strengthening allocations to projects focused on regenerative farming, agri-tech, and water efficiency.



Institutional Partnerships: Expanding co-investment with family offices and regional development agencies to support large-scale transition assets.



Professor Brady Rodriguez, Chief Investment Officer, noted:

“Our decentralized model continues to prove effective across volatile markets. By combining local insights with global coordination, NOVA Collective remains well-positioned to capture asymmetric opportunities while aligning with long-term sustainability and governance standards.”



In addition to financial results, the H1 report outlines governance initiatives, including enhanced ESG screening protocols, regional compliance updates, and the rollout of an internal portfolio risk monitoring dashboard designed to standardize cross-border reporting practices.



Looking forward, NOVA Collective Invest intends to deepen market coverage in frontier economies, grow its real-economy impact exposure, and publish a standalone ESG Progress Report in Q3.



About NOVA Collective Invest

NOVA Collective Invest is a globally distributed investment team founded by Professor Brady Rodriguez. The team focuses on emerging markets, real-economy infrastructure, sustainable growth sectors, and collaborative investment models. With a cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural structure, NOVA Collective brings long-term capital to transformative projects around the world.



