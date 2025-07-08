Royale Premium Diapers and Baby Love Partner to Support Toronto Families

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royale Premium Diapers, a household name trusted by Canadian families, announced a new partnership with Baby Love, the country's largest diaper donor. This program will provide access to high-quality, Canadian-made, hypoallergenic diapers for under-resourced families across Toronto.

"Partnerships like this are about helping families when they need it most and making sure our communities have what they need to grow," said Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Personal Care, who manufactures Royale diapers.

Since its inception in 2022, Baby Love has distributed almost 2 million diapers to more than 8,000 families through 13 community partners. Starting in July, they will provide Royale Premium Diapers, ensuring consistent access to quality diapers for families experiencing diaper insecurity. This partnership with Royale will help Baby Love reach their goal of distributing one million diapers in 2025 alone.

“We’re grateful to Royale for joining us in the fight against diaper need, a health crisis affecting 1 in 5 families in our city,” says Jessica van Rooyen, Executive Director of Baby Love. “As a Canadian charity, we’re proud to offer Baby Love families premium, hypoallergenic diapers made right here at home. Together, we’re protecting babies’ health, supporting parental well-being, and helping families thrive.”

Irving Personal Care manufactures Royale Premium Diapers, the only branded baby diaper made in Canada.

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for over 60 years. It offers premium baby diapers as well as a full line of household paper products, including bathroom tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, and napkins. Royale Premium Diapers are available from newborn to size seven and have up to 12-hour leak protection and a cloth-like feel. The outer layer is ultra soft and breathable to keep babies comfortable. They are also hypoallergenic and free from chlorine bleaching and fragrances, making them kind to babies' delicate skin.

About Baby Love

Baby Love is Canada’s largest diaper donor, providing over 100,000 free diapers each month to families facing financial hardship. Working with 13 trusted community partners, Baby Love ensures its diapers are paired with wraparound supports like housing, mental health, and food security. Since 2022, Baby Love has delivered almost 2 million diapers to more than 8,000 families across Toronto.

