Big Ass Fans Launches Velocity™: The Ultimate Solution for Trailer Cooling

Lexington, Kentucky, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Ass Fans is redefining industrial cooling once again with the launch of its groundbreaking trailer fan, Velocity™, debuting July 8. Engineered to tackle the intense heat challenges in manufacturing and distribution environments, Velocity™ can flush sweltering 120-degree air from a trailer in under two minutes. Even more impressive, it delivers a sustained cooling breeze—reaching 30% farther into a 53-foot trailer than any competing fan on the market.

As the summer heat intensifies, the need for effective cooling solutions becomes critical. With approximately 33,000 heat-related health issues reported annually, businesses can benefit significantly from Velocity's™ innovative performance. By maintaining optimal airflow, companies can avoid scheduling disruptions, allowing employees to work uninterrupted shifts. This results in faster load times, reduced truck idle time, and increased safety for workers.

“Trailer heat is one of the most overlooked sources of front-line worker heat stress, and until now, there hasn’t been a truly effective solution that covers deep into the trailer,” said Leah Larson, Chief Executive Officer at Big Ass Fans. “Our customers made it clear this was a critical need—and we listened. Velocity™ is a game-changing innovation that delivers powerful, reliable cooling exactly where it’s needed most.” True to form, Big Ass Fans has engineered an industrial-strength solution built to last and outperform.

With Velocity™, Big Ass Fans has tackled the toughest challenge in trailer cooling: delivering high-powered airflow exactly where it’s needed to flush out trapped heat and help keep workers cool. Leveraging industry-standard AMCA (Air Movement and Control Association International, Inc.) testing, Velocity™ leads the market in air movement performance—cutting through stagnant, 120-degree trailer air. But power alone isn’t enough. Velocity’s™ smart design ensures optimal fan placement and safety, eliminating common issues like sagging and wall separation to protect employees, or drift that can reduce cooling effectiveness by up to 50%. Added safety precautions include an LED light to illuminate the interior of the trailer, complemented by a redundant safety cable for added stability and security.

Velocity™ is a long-term investment for businesses looking to enhance employee comfort and productivity. A nationally recognized auto parts customer who pre-purchased this innovative fan said, “For helping us stay cool in the trailers, this is the best solution I have ever felt!”

As the demand for effective cooling solutions grows, Big Ass Fans remains committed to pushing the boundaries of air movement technology, ensuring that every new product delivers measurable results and addresses the specific comfort needs of its customers.

To learn more and to preview the product, please visit Velocity Quote .

Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer’s needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com .

About Madison Air

Madison Air, one of the world's leading privately held companies, combines the innovation and nimble, responsive service of a startup with the sophistication and scale of a global enterprise. Madison Air's best-in-class portfolio of innovative brands make the world safer, healthier and more productive through the power of better air. Our purpose is rooted in the belief that whether it's protecting valuable data or equipment, optimizing crop quality and yield, or improving the productivity, health and retention of your workers, there's a direct correlation between air and outcomes. Please visit us at www.madisonair.com .











