From Stem Cells to CAR-T: LivMedCell Expands Its Role in the Future of Medicine





Photo: LivMedCell via FL Communications

ISTANBUL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivMedCell has officially launched a groundbreaking research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine to advance CAR-T cell therapy and personalized oncology.

The agreement, signed in late May 2025, is being publicly announced today as part of LivMedCell’s strategic expansion beyond regenerative medicine.

This initiative marks a new chapter in LivMedCell’s commitment to next-generation cellular therapies and positions the center at the forefront of innovative immunotherapy research.

Located in Istanbul, LivMedCell is Turkey’s first and only hospital-based stem cell production center operating under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. Since 2014, the center has treated thousands of patients from Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond — offering personalized, Ministry of Health-approved cellular therapies for a wide range of chronic and degenerative conditions.

Science Meets Clinical Impact: A Global Reference in Regenerative Medicine

Photo: The expert team behind LivMedCell - Turkey’s pioneering center for stem cell therapies.

Led by Prof. PhD. Erdal Karaöz — an internationally recognized expert in stem cell and regenerative medicine with over 300 scientific publications and multiple global awards — LivMedCell has established itself as a reference center in the field. In addition to directing LivMedCell, Prof. PhD. Karaöz also serves as a faculty member at Istinye University, where he continues his academic contributions through research, teaching, and innovation in cellular therapies.

LivMedCell provides personalized stem cell and exosome treatments for:

Neurological conditions: stroke, autism, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury

Pulmonary diseases: COPD, IPF, post-COVID lung damage

Cardiac issues: ischemic heart disease, diabetic foot

Musculoskeletal injuries: cartilage damage, tendon tears, avascular necrosis

Autoimmune disorders: multiple sclerosis, lupus, Crohn’s

Aesthetic & dermatological applications: skin rejuvenation, hair loss, wound healing

Endocrine and urological issues: type 1 diabetes, ovarian insufficiency, erectile dysfunction



Photo: LivMedCell

Each therapy is manufactured under GMP conditions and administered with multidisciplinary clinical oversight — a unique model that ensures both safety and efficacy.

Redefining Longevity: A Scientific Approach to Youth and Vitality

In a world obsessed with appearance, LivMedCell’s Longevity Program goes beyond the surface. Backed by cellular science, this unique approach offers not just aesthetic results — but true cellular rejuvenation.

At the heart of the program is a simple yet powerful idea:

“Don’t just look young — be young.”

By using GMP-certified stem cells and exosomes, LivMedCell’s longevity treatments aim to renew the body from within, restore damaged tissue, regulate inflammation, and slow biological aging.

Looking Ahead: CAR-T Cell Therapy Collaboration with UPenn

Photo: The Liv Hospital and Penn Medicine teams celebrating the launch of their groundbreaking academic collaboration in Istanbul.

Taking a bold step into next-generation cellular treatments, LivMedCell has initiated a research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) — a global leader in CAR-T cell therapy. While regenerative medicine remains the core focus, this partnership marks a strategic expansion into immunotherapy and personalized oncology.

Media Contact:

FL PR and Communications

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

+905330202554

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f85c9b27-3c9a-4cef-aebe-87019f1bafb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c292da7f-e559-4d38-978b-907ca5fbd70f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff9963d9-0f25-4ec0-bcfb-bf41477da0e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e6dacf-093c-45b8-a532-dbda6762da13