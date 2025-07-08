RI Mining Launches AI-Driven Cloud Mining App, Allowing Everyone to Easily Earn Cryptocurrency Income

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combining AI-Powered Hashrate Allocation and Smart Contract Automation, RI Mining Is Reshaping the Global Cloud Mining Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)——As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the cryptocurrency industry, cloud mining is entering a new era of intelligence and automation. RIMining, a global crypto infrastructure platform, today officially announced the launch of its AI-driven mobile cloud mining app—aimed at providing users worldwide with a smarter, more efficient, and accessible solution for earning Bitcoin passively.

The new App is equipped with RIMining self-developed AI computing power scheduling system, which can automatically analyze market trends, match the best contracts and optimize resource allocation in real time, realizing unattended automated mining. Users do not need mining machines or technical backgrounds, and can register and start mining with just a mobile phone, with simple and transparent operation.

“Our goal is to make mining as simple as using financial management tools.” The head of RIMining said, “By combining AI with the compliance system, we hope to help more users easily participate in the appreciation of digital assets.”







What is RI Mining? How to start your cryptocurrency journey easily?

RIMining is a global cloud mining platform founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK. The platform provides users with low-threshold, intelligent Bitcoin and other mainstream digital currency mining services through its self-developed AI computing power scheduling system. It supports mobile phone operation, covers more than 190 countries, and has more than 18 million users.

With the help of RIMining AI-driven cloud mining app, everyone can easily participate in mining without having to buy mining machines or have professional skills. You can start your digital asset passive income journey in just three steps:

Register an account: Visit rimining.com and enter your email address to complete the quick registration.

Select a contract: Select a suitable mining contract based on your budget, and the system will automatically allocate computing power.

Start mining: Start automatic mining, AI intelligently schedules computing power, and the income is automatically settled daily.

Core features and advantages of RIMining App

AI intelligent computing power scheduling

Utilizing self-developed artificial intelligence technology, we can analyze market conditions and computing power requirements in real time, automatically optimize computing power allocation, ensure maximum user benefits, and say goodbye to the tedious operations of traditional mining.

Multi-currency support and flexible contracts

It supports multiple mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc., with flexible contract terms to meet different investment needs.

Safety and compliance assurance

We use multi-factor authentication and encryption technologies, combined with global compliance and regulatory measures, to ensure the security of user funds and information, allowing you to mine with peace of mind.

Real-time profit viewing and automatic settlement

You can check the real-time income and mining progress at any time through the App. The income is automatically settled every day, and you can withdraw or transfer to the trading account at any time.

Environmentally friendly green mine cooperation

Part of the computing power comes from green energy mines, responding to the concept of sustainable development, reducing the carbon footprint of mining, and contributing to a new era of environmentally friendly mining.

Rich user incentive mechanism

Provide new user registration rewards, daily sign-in rewards and referral rewards to encourage users to continue to participate and achieve long-term stable returns.

Industry Observation: Cloud Mining Enters the Intelligent Era

With the in-depth application of AI technology, the cloud mining industry is shifting from traditional resource competition to intelligent competition. Through automatic scheduling of computing power and optimization of contract matching, AI has significantly improved mining efficiency and user experience. It is generally believed in the industry that platforms with AI capabilities will lead a new round of industry upgrades, and RIMining is one of the representatives of this transformation trend.

AI promotes the popularization of cloud mining, RI Mining accelerates global layout

With the in-depth application of AI technology and the continuous evolution of user needs, cloud mining is entering a new stage characterized by intelligence and low barriers. As one of the first platforms in the industry to realize AI-driven mining, RIMining is providing global users with a more convenient and secure way to obtain digital assets. In the future, cloud mining will no longer be exclusive to technical players, but will become a digital financial tool that everyone can easily participate in. Interested users can visit the official website of rimining.com or download the App to learn more about the service details.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

