FLUENT Celebrates First Adult-Use Dispensary with the rebrand of the recently acquired Kingston Dispensary in New York

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a leading national cannabis brand, proudly announces the grand rebranding of its Kingston, New York dispensary, the Company’s first adult-use storefront in the state to officially transition under the FLUENT name.

This strategic move follows FLUENT’s recent acquisition of RIV Capital and marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter for the company in New York’s fast-growing adult-use cannabis market.

“Kingston is just the beginning,” said FLUENT CEO Robert Beasley. “We’re thrilled to bring our trusted brands, seamless shopping experience, and elevated service to New York’s cannabis consumers, starting with our first adult-use dispensary rebrand in the Empire State. This is a major step in unifying the FLUENT experience across our geographic footprint.”

In addition to Kingston, FLUENT’s remaining three New York dispensaries are actively undergoing rebranding and will officially debut as FLUENT locations once local approvals are secured. All four dispensaries are now integrated into the company’s digital platform, allowing customers to conveniently shop online at www.getfluent.com.

The Kingston location now features FLUENT’s signature lineup of premium in-house products, including:

KNACK – expertly grown flower for everyday use

MOODS – an innovative vaporizer line tailored to fit every vibe

Hyer Kind – a top-shelf collection of concentrates and craft flower

Wandr – a line of edibles crafted for individual journeys and limitless bliss

In addition to representing a cosmetic refresh for the company’s stores, the rebranding represents FLUENT’s strategic commitment to brand consistency, customer loyalty, and long-term market leadership in New York and beyond.

“This move aligns with our broader mission: deliver a premium cannabis experience rooted in trust, quality, and education,” added Beasley. “As we expand across New York, our customers will know exactly what to expect—wherever they see the FLUENT name.”

To learn more or to shop online, visit www.getfluent.com.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing 3rd party retailers in New York. For more information on the company wholesale division Entourage, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

