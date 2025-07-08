Memory Matters Launches Accessible Remembership Program for Lifelong Brain Health

Baltimore, Maryland , July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Memory Matters: Remembership

Memory Matters, founded by geriatric social worker and ‘Dr. Daniel Amen’ licensed brain health trainer Rena Yudkowsky, is proud to announce the launch of her Remembership program, designed to make memory training more accessible to those seeking cognitive support without committing to an intensive course. This offering opens the doors to Yudkowsky’s proven methods and expert-led video sessions for individuals looking to improve focus, memory, and mental clarity, especially in a world increasingly overwhelmed by distraction.

Known for her popular webinar, “What Did I Come to the Fridge For?”, Yudkowsky connects with a universal challenge: forgetfulness in everyday life. Whether it’s misplacing keys or walking into a room without remembering why, these moments can cause both frustration and concern, particularly as we age. “We live in a distracted world,” Yudkowsky explains. “But forgetfulness is often more about attention than aging. The good news is that memory is a skill we can train.”

With over two decades of experience in dementia care, caregiver education, and senior enrichment programming, Yudkowsky has developed a curriculum rooted in science and compassion. Her new membership distills the “golden nuggets” of her longer Memory Matters Signature Course, a popular, in-depth program that helps participants understand how memory works and how to improve it. The membership provides access to twelve digestible classes focusing on topics like focus and attention, visualization, and active observation.

Each class is accompanied by exercises that translate theory into action, helping members integrate memory techniques into their daily routines. “This is not just about brain hacks,” Yudkowsky says. “It’s about cultivating mindfulness and presence, so memory naturally improves.” Members will also have the option to participate in monthly group coaching sessions, an opportunity to connect, ask questions, and reinforce learning in a supportive environment.

One of the highlights of the program is its focus on functional strategies to navigate memory lapses, including tip-of-the-tongue moments and common forgetfulness in midlife. Yudkowsky introduces the “TEAS” method, a practical tool built around four memory-strengthening strategies: Task (focus on one thing at a time), Environment (conductive environment), Automatic (don’t do things automatically), and Sensing (use your senses). This framework encourages participants to be fully engaged in their activities, laying a foundation for sharper recall and better retention.

The program doesn’t just sharpen memory, it builds confidence. “One of the most powerful outcomes I have seen is the increase in self-trust,” Yudkowsky shares. “When you know you have tools that work, you stop second-guessing yourself. That’s life-changing.” Many participants report feeling more empowered, calmer, and less anxious about aging.

As a geriatric social worker, Yudkowsky’s passion for helping those 50 and older navigate cognitive health is deeply personal. “I have spent my career supporting people who worry about memory decline. My mission is to show them that it’s not only possible to improve, it’s absolutely worth it.”

With the launch of Remembership, Rena Yudkowsky brings her expert guidance to a wider audience, offering a flexible and affordable way to engage with brain health. Whether one is concerned about forgetfulness, eager to boost your focus, or simply wants to be more mentally present, this program is a valuable first step.

