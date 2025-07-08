On July 12, LA Galaxy’s Home Stadium Will Be Taken Over by Nongshim!

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nongshim America is set to host a special event, “Nongshim Night,” on Saturday, July 12, at LA Galaxy’s home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park. As part of its sponsorship with LA Galaxy, the event is expected to deliver a full lineup of excitement and generous giveaways, promising a fun-filled experience for fans throughout the stadium.

Before the match, Nongshim’s food truck will be stationed outside the stadium, offering fans a chance to sample the brand’s popular new product, Shin Ramyun Toomba, for free. Right next to the truck, a large photo zone themed around Nongshim’s signature Shin Ramyun will be set up—giving fans the perfect spot to capture fun and memorable moments.

There will also be a social media event happening throughout the match. Fans can participate by taking a photo featuring Nongshim logos or items, uploading it on Instagram tagging @nongshimusa and @lagalaxy. Winners will be selected by raffle to receive a mystery box filled with exclusive merchandise and product samples, delivered straight to their homes. With fun on-site items like tattoo stickers to help create eye-catching photos, this event is expected to add even more energy and excitement to the stadium.

Fans can also look forward to exclusive giveaways throughout the day. The first 4,500 attendees entering the stadium will receive a limited-edition scarf featuring both the Nongshim and LA Galaxy logos. In addition, guests who participate in the photo booth event before entering the gates will receive a clear bag featuring Nongshim’s design.

Inside the stadium’s Soccer Fest Lounge area, a Nongshim tattoo sticker booth will be open for fans to enjoy. Here, visitors can apply temporary tattoos featuring Nongshim’s characters and logos and even take photos with the Nongshim mascot. The space is expected to serve as a fun family-friendly zone.

At Nongshim Station, located near the North entrance of the stadium, fans will be able to explore a variety of fusion-style ramyun dishes. In particular, the Shin Ramyun Toomba Burrito and the Shin Galaxy Bowl—Shin Ramyun topped with corn, beef barbacoa, kimchi, and more—are expected to be fan favorites on the day of the event.

In addition, fans will be able to enjoy Banana Kick—famously known as BLACKPINK Jennie’s favorite snack—and Cho Chung U-Gua, which also gained popularity at the renowned Korean restaurant Yoon Galbi in New York. These offerings will be available at Nongshim Station, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to experience Nongshim products in a variety of fun and flavorful ways.

During halftime, a special 'Lucky Row' event will take place, where an entire section will be randomly selected to receive vouchers for a free Shin Ramyun Toomba Burrito and beverage from Nongshim Station — offering fans a fun and memorable surprise.

A representative from Nongshim America shared that “Through Nongshim Night, we hope to deepen brand awareness among LA Galaxy fans and local communities across the U.S., while continuing to lead the K-food movement and expanding its growing popularity worldwide.”