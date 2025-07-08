ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces a Warrant Inducement Transaction for $2.0 Million in Gross Proceeds

WESTON, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA; “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have unmet medical needs, today announced its entry into a warrant inducement agreement with a single institutional investor of the Company. Terms of the warrant inducement agreement include the immediate exercise of Series A-2 Warrants to purchase up to 957,200 shares of common stock (the “Series A-2 Warrants”) and Series A-3 Warrants to purchase up to 2,105,265 shares of common stock (the “Series A-3 Warrants,” and together with the Series A-2 Warrants, the “Existing Warrants”) at a reduced exercise price of $0.67. Gross cash proceeds were approximately $2.0 million before deducting financial advisor fees and other transaction expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In consideration for the immediate exercise in full of the Existing Warrants, the investor will receive new Series A-4 unregistered warrants in a private placement to purchase up to 6,124,930 shares of common stock (the “Series A-4 Warrants” or the “New Warrants”). The New Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.67 and will be initially exercisable on the date that stockholders approve the exercise of the New Warrants. The New Warrants will expire five years from the date of such approval. The closing of the warrant inducement transaction is expected to occur on or about July 9, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction.

The New Warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The New Warrants, along with the common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to an accredited institutional investor. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of common stock issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zyversa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and peripheral inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate, Media, IR Contact

Karen Cashmere

Chief Commercial Officer

kcashmere@zyversa.com

786-251-9641