Verizon donates $100,000 to support Texas Search and Rescue and waives call/text/data usage for hardest hit customers

In response to the flash floods on July 4, Verizon is donating $100,000 to Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) to aid their vital search, rescue, and recovery operations.

Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage incurred July 7 - Aug 3 for consumer prepaid, postpaid, and small business customers* in 95 zip codes across 28 affected Central Texas counties.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has provided low-earth orbit satellite devices to aid the Texas Department of Public Safety's drone search and recovery operations.



IRVING, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating Central Texas floods, Verizon is supporting its customers and local communities by donating $100,000 to Texas Search and Rescue , a first responder organization that deploys professionally trained volunteers throughout the state of Texas to support its crucial search, rescue, and recovery operations.

In addition to the donation, Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage from July 7 to August 3 for all consumers (prepaid and postpaid), small business accounts*, and Verizon Prepaid users on metered plans across 95 zip codes in 28 affected Central Texas counties. This includes customers of Verizon's prepaid brands like Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Walmart Family Mobile, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Net 10, Page Plus, Safelink, and Go Smart. No action is required from customers in the impacted zip codes to receive this relief offer. Further details on eligible Central Texas counties and zip codes are available at Verizon.com .

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the heartbreaking scale of the Central Texas floods,” said Michelle R. Miller, Senior Vice President at Verizon. “We are committed to providing the resources and connectivity our neighbors need for safety and recovery. This donation and relief offer are how we can help when it matters most.”

“Verizon's generous donation is an incredible boost to our efforts as we continue to support local authorities through search, rescue, and recovery operations in Central Texas,” said Justin McInnis, President and CEO of TEXSAR. “Their support directly enables our volunteer first responders to provide assistance to those impacted by these catastrophic floods, ensuring we have the resources needed to continue our ongoing search efforts.”

Despite the extensive devastation across the region, Verizon’s network remains operational. Its teams are actively monitoring the situation to prioritize life, safety and connectivity. Verizon is also in contact with local public safety and emergency management teams to coordinate any communication needs or support. This includes providing low-earth orbit satellite devices to aid the Texas Department of Public Safety’s drone search and recovery operations.

Beyond aiding search and recovery, satellites play a crucial role in making connectivity more reliable for customers. With select Android and iOS devices, customers can access satellite messaging and emergency SOS features, including location detection, in some areas without traditional cellular coverage. To learn more about satellite messaging: https://www.verizon.com/wireless-devices/smartphones/messages-via-satellite/ .

Find the latest updates at the Verizon Emergency Resource Center: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center .

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

