GTX Solutions Expands Its Customer Data Consulting Services to Meet Growing Demand

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Solutions LLC , a rapidly growing consultancy known for turning complex customer data into tangible business results, announced today that it is expanding its services to meet the rising demand from enterprise brands looking to unlock the full potential of their marketing technology investments, particularly Customer Data Platforms (CDP). The expansion includes new strategic and implementation resources to support GTX’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) practice, helping brands unlock powerful results from data activation and personalization initiatives.

Founded in 2023, GTX Solutions has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to unify, activate, and optimize customer data. The company’s growth reflects the rising need for enterprise brands to use CDPs and marketing technology stacks more effectively to deliver personalized customer experiences.

“Our clients are asking for deeper support across the entire data lifecycle—from selection and implementation of platforms like Tealium and Snowflake to driving business results through activation and measurement,” said Chris Andres, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GTX Solutions. “We’ve expanded our team to meet that need and deliver more value, faster.”

GTX Solutions provides comprehensive services across four key areas. The company offers CDP Strategy & Implementation, helping clients select, configure, and integrate leading platforms such as Tealium, Hightouch, and Segment. Their Marketing Technology Consulting services focus on designing smarter MarTech stacks and building scalable data pipelines that support identity resolution and unified customer views. GTX Solutions specializes in Data Activation & Personalization, transforming raw customer data into meaningful, real-time experiences across email, paid media, and digital channels. Additionally, they provide Analytics & Measurement services that enable organizations to track ROI and optimize performance through custom dashboards, reporting, and advanced analytics.

“We have worked with companies across industries like retail, financial services, healthcare, and travel,” said Jim Hartley, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “Many of these organizations have invested heavily in data tools, but they need expert guidance to make those tools work together and generate measurable outcomes. That’s where we come in.”

GTX Solutions differentiates itself through its focus on CDPs and the experience of its team. Many of its consultants are former employees or top-tier users of the platforms they now help clients implement. This background allows the company to skip the fluff and move quickly to deliver highly customized solutions without the overhead of bloated consulting firms.

The company’s expansion comes as demand for digital transformation and customer data solutions grows. According to industry research, the North American digital transformation consulting market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.7 percent through 2033, with CDPs playing an increasingly central role in enterprise data strategy.

With demand rising across industries, GTX Solutions plans to deepen its footprint in North America while investing in platform expertise, partnerships, and thought leadership. From high-growth DTC brands to global enterprises, GTX is helping companies bridge the gap between data strategy and business performance.

About GTX Solutions

GTX Solutions LLC is a specialized consultancy helping enterprise brands unlock the value of their customer data. The company provides strategy, implementation, and optimization services focused on Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), marketing technology, and data-driven personalization. GTX Solutions partners with clients to unify data across systems, improve customer experiences, and drive measurable business growth. Founded in 2023 and based in San Diego, CA, GTX serves clients across North America. For more information, visit www.gtxsolutions.com .

