FED Fitness Teams Up with Talking Tom & Friends for Home Fitness Campaign

Shenzhen, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED Fitness, a global leader in home fitness solutions, is launching a co-branded marketing campaign this July with the beloved gaming entertainment brand, Talking Tom & Friends.

The partnership centers on the theme “Sweat with Talking Tom. Fitness at Home,” timed to coincide with two major sales events: Amazon Prime Day and TikTok’s Deals for You Days.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for FED Fitness, reinforcing its position as a fun, engaging, and sustainable brand committed to helping families worldwide stay active and healthy at home.

The campaign will feature more than 400 influencers participating in the “Sweat with Talking Tom” social media challenge, amplifying buzz across platforms and encouraging millions to join the movement.

A Family-Centered Fitness Revolution

FED Fitness primarily serves global family users aged 25 to 65, with a core demographic of 35 to 44 years old. These consumers value safe, convenient, and science-based fitness solutions designed for the home.

They seek enjoyable, easy-to-stick-with routines that fit busy family lifestyles. Partnering with Talking Tom & Friends, a globally adored digital character, taps into the demand for approachable and entertaining fitness experiences.

As the master brand, FED Fitness leads a portfolio of category-focused sub-brands, each specializing in key home fitness areas. This campaign prominently highlights YOSUDA (cardio systems), FLYBIRD (strength training), and BCAN (low-impact & recovery), with other sub-brands including NICEDAY, FEIERDUN, and Sportsroyals.

Driving Engagement and Sales During Prime Day

The July campaign aligns strategically with Amazon Prime Day and TikTok’s Deals for You Days to maximize visibility and drive sales.

FED Fitness will offer discounts up to 50% on its products during this limited-time event, encouraging consumers to invest in home fitness equipment tailored to cardio, strength training, low-impact & recovery, and functional support needs.

The “Sweat with Talking Tom” social media challenge is a key campaign element. Over 400 influencers worldwide will share creative content featuring FED Fitness products alongside Talking Tom & Friends, leveraging official hashtags: #SweatWithTalkingTom, #TalkikngTomFitnessChallenge, and ,#TalkingTomxYosuda, #TalkingTomxFlybird, and #TalkingTomxBCAN.

This grassroots approach aims to build organic buzz, boost brand recognition, and foster trust in FED Fitness and its sub-brands.

Innovative Products Backed by Quality and Trust

FED Fitness has earned its reputation through professional quality and a strong quality-for-money value proposition. Its comprehensive portfolio meets the diverse needs of all ages and fitness levels.

Key highlights include YOSUDA and NICEDAY cardio equipment such as exercise bikes and ellipticals, FLYBIRD strength training gear including weight benches, and BCAN’s low-impact trampolines popular with families.

A standout innovation is FEIERDUN’s 5-in-1 eco-friendly adjustable dumbbell, a long-time Amazon Best Seller noted for durability, versatility, and user-friendly design. Thousands of positive reviews underline the brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

User convenience is further enhanced by space-saving designs, intuitive controls, and smart app integration that offers real-time workout tracking and AI-driven fitness recommendations. Robust after-sales support and hassle-free delivery round out the customer experience.

Global Vision and Mission

With over five million families served worldwide, FED Fitness continues expanding globally, aiming to become the preferred home fitness brand for families everywhere.

Its mission is to bring the joy of fitness to households through ongoing product innovation and service excellence.

The collaboration with Talking Tom & Friends perfectly embodies this mission, combining fitness with fun to make exercise accessible and engaging for the entire family.

As home fitness becomes a lasting lifestyle choice, FED Fitness strives to lead the market with solutions addressing users’ evolving needs across all life stages.

Looking Ahead

While the “Sweat with Talking Tom” campaign as a start, FED Fitness plans to introduce additional co-branded themes and campaigns later this year, leveraging innovative partnerships that resonate with its global audience.

Consumers and media are encouraged to explore FED Fitness and its sub-brands, learn more about the campaign, and join the social media challenge by visiting the official websites and Amazon storefronts:

Join the conversation using #SweatWithTalkingTom and discover how FED Fitness and Talking Tom & Friends are redefining home workouts by blending entertainment with wellness.

And don’t miss the fun—My Talking Tom Friends 2 is officially launching globally on July 17th! Download the game here: https://o7.onelink.me/PyXo/acivymdj

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, dedicated to delivering professional-quality, innovative products designed for the whole family. As the master brand, FED Fitness oversees a portfolio of specialized sub-brands—including YOSUDA (cardio equipment), FLYBIRD (strength training), BCAN (low-impact & recovery ), NICEDAY, FEIERDUN, and Sportsroyals—that together provide comprehensive, science-backed fitness options for users of all ages and fitness levels.