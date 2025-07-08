Proscenic Launches Up to 40% Off Prime Day Deals — Smart Vacuums Starting at Just $99

Shenzhen, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off, Proscenic is making headlines with limited-time savings of up to 50% on its most popular home cleaning devices. From July 8 to 11 (CEST), shoppers can score major deals on top-performing models like the P11 Mopping Vacuum and the Q8 and Q8 Max Robot Vacuums—starting at just $99.





In addition to the Amazon event, Proscenic is running a parallel summer promotion on its official website through July 18, offering an extra 20% off all machines with the code SUMMER—giving consumers more ways to save on smart, seasonal cleaning upgrades.

Timed with Prime Day, Proscenic is offering limited-time discounts across its most popular models—see below for details.

P11 Mopping Vacuum Cleaner: 2-in-1 Cleaning with Strong Suction and Built-in Mop

The Proscenic P11 Mopping (reg. $159 now $110) offers 45KPa powerful suction and simultaneous vacuuming and mopping — streamlining your daily cleaning routine. This 2-in-1 cordless vacuum is ideal for families who want more function without higher cost. With a 60-minute runtime, it effectively lifts dust, debris, and pet hair while also wiping away fine dirt for a truly refreshed floor. Its lightweight design and dual-cleaning system make it a practical, time-saving solution for everyday messes on hard floors and carpets alike.





Q8 Robot Vacuum: Hands-free cleaning with smart mapping tech

The Proscenic Q8 (reg. $199 now $109) is a flagship robot vacuum designed to make daily cleaning effortless. Equipped with 360° LiDAR navigation, it maps your home with precision, avoiding obstacles seamlessly. The 6000Pa suction easily lifts pet hair, dust, and allergens—creating a cleaner, healthier home. The 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system, with a refillable water tank, ensures a complete clean on all floor types. Get the power and precision of the Q8—offering similar features to high-end models, but at a fraction of the price.

Q8 Max Robot Vacuum: All-in-One Cleaning with 60 Days of Hands-Free Convenience

Meet the Proscenic Q8 Max (reg. $259 now $169) — the advanced version of the Q8, now with an integrated auto-empty dustbin system for truly hands-free cleaning. Combining powerful 6000Pa suction, precise 360° LiDAR mapping, and a smart 2-in-1 vacuum and mop, the Q8 Max goes beyond daily cleaning. Its self-emptying dustbin can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt, reducing maintenance to a minimum. Ideal for busy households or pet owners, the Q8 Max delivers premium performance and long-lasting convenience, all at a competitive price.





Bonus Offer: Get 20% off at Proscenic’s official store

Prefer shopping directly? Proscenic’s official store is also running a sitewide summer promotion. Use the code SUMMER at checkout to enjoy 20% off (Full machine only, cannot be combined with other discounts.) This exclusive discount is valid from July 3 to July 17 (PDT).





Key benefits of purchasing from the official store include:

Shipping Coverage

Available to customers in the European Union (EU) countries, United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Japan (JP) (accessories only), and Canada (CA) (accessories only).

Reliable Customer Support

Direct access to Proscenic’s dedicated customer service and full warranty support for peace of mind.

Exclusive Products and Bundles

Shop the latest models and take advantage of exclusive offers available only on the official website.

Cool Deals for a Clean Summer — Don’t Miss Proscenic Prime Day

About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is dedicated to creating reliable and innovative cleaning solutions that make everyday life easier. From cordless vacuum cleaners to intelligent robot vacuums, our products are designed to deliver high performance at an affordable price. Today, Proscenic serves customers in over 80 countries worldwide and continues to gain trust for its user-focused design and quality assurance. Every product comes with a 2-year official warranty, offering peace of mind with every purchase.

