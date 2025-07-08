Dr. Scott Morrison Named Interim President at St. Mary’s University

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Mary’s University (St. Mary’s) accepted the resignation of Dr. Sinda K. Vanderpool, President and Vice-Chancellor since July 2022, to support her appointment as the next president of the University of St. Thomas – Houston.

“We are deeply grateful for Dr. Vanderpool’s leadership and collaborative community building over the past three years. Together with faculty, staff, students, and supporters, she has led our university to accomplish national awards, academic program expansions, and record-breaking investments from supporters.” said Gary Strother, Chair of St. Mary’s University Board of Governors. “On behalf of St. Mary’s, and the communities we serve, I wish Sinda and her family all the best.”

The University’s board has begun acting on its authority to search for a new president. One of Alberta’s leading education executives, Dr. Scott Morrison, has agreed to serve as Interim President and Vice-Chancellor from August 5, 2025 until that search is complete.

Through his extensive career in education, Dr. Morrison has held a variety of influential leadership roles in Alberta, including as Executive Director of the Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta, which granted him a leave from his current position to support St. Mary’s University during its transition.

“Scott is not only an expert in leading educational organizations, but he is also a committed member of St. Mary’s community,” said Strother.

For the past 17 years, Dr. Morrison contributed as a sessional instructor, teaching an undergraduate course in the Faculty of Education and leadership certification courses. He also helped shape the university’s Bachelor of Education program for secondary students and its soon-to-be launched Master of Education program. A former member of St. Mary's Board of Governors, he chaired its Governance and Nominating Committee for three years.

Morrison was honoured to accept the role. “To serve St. Mary’s as its Interim President will be a labour of love. I have long been an advocate for St. Mary’s and the transformative power of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition it blends through their degrees in education, arts and science.”

Vanderpool has mixed feelings as she transitions the role with Morrison August 5 – 8, her last week here. “I have felt so very honoured to serve St. Mary’s and the community that uplifts it. While I am excited to live closer to my family, I know the future is bright for a place that will always hold a special home in my heart.”

