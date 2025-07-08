Kaleo AI Launches Revolutionary Real-Time Translation Platform for Churches, Breaking Language Barriers in 150+ Languages

Toronto, Canada, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleo AI announced the official launch of its groundbreaking real-time translation platform designed specifically for churches, enabling congregations to instantly translate their services into more than 150 languages and dialects. With this solution, churches can finally reach diverse communities with the gospel, removing language as a barrier to worship and discipleship.





Kaleo AI enables churches to translate their services into 150+ languages in real-time

Unlike generic translation services, Kaleo AI has been custom-trained on theological terminology and Bible names, ensuring that the richness and accuracy of scriptural teaching is preserved across every language. This specialized approach addresses a critical need in increasingly multicultural communities where churches often struggle to minister effectively to non-English speakers.

"Language should never be a barrier to hearing the gospel," said Aidan Britnell, founder of Kaleo AI. "We've built this platform from the ground up with the local church in mind, creating a solution that combines theological accuracy, proven effectiveness, and unprecedented affordability, making your ministry accessible to everyone.”

The platform is already transforming worship experiences across Canada, with churches of all sizes - from portable church plants to multisite churches with thousands in weekly attendance - leveraging Kaleo AI to create truly inclusive worship environments.

Key features of Kaleo AI include:

Real-time translation into 150+ languages and dialects

Custom-trained on theological and Biblical terminology for unmatched accuracy

Plug-and-play solution with no special hardware required

Industry-leading pricing starting at just $24/month with no yearly contracts

"The response from churches has been overwhelming," added Aidan. "Church members are bringing family members who've never attended because of the language barrier - and they're staying. We're also hearing from English language learners that they can finally grasp the full depth of the sermon instead of catching just bits and pieces. This is truly a great day for the Church.”

Churches interested in expanding their multilingual ministry can sign up for a free trial at https://getkaleo.ai and experience four hours of real-time translation at no cost.

About Kaleo AI



Kaleo AI is pioneering multilingual accessibility for the global church with its revolutionary real-time translation platform that breaks down language barriers in worship services. By instantly translating sermons and church content into over 150 languages, Kaleo AI empowers local churches to fulfill the Great Commission and reach diverse communities with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Purpose-built for ministry, the platform combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of church needs, making it possible for congregations of any size to reach every person, tribe, and tongue with the most important message they will ever hear: the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Press inquiries

Kaleo AI

https://getkaleo.ai

Aidan Britnell

aidan@getkaleo.ai





