[Latest] Global Low-carbon Methanol Market Size/Share Worth USD 27.7 Billion by 2034 at a 34.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Low-carbon Methanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biomethanol, E-Methanol), By Production Route (Power to Methanol, Biomethane Reforming, Biomass Gasification, Waste to Methanol), By End-Use (Chemical, Fuel), By Feedstock (Biomass, Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU), Renewable Hydrogen + CO₂, Natural Gas with Carbon Capture), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Low-carbon Methanol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 27.7 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 34.7% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the Global Low-carbon Methanol Market is expanding as transportation and industry transition to cleaner fuels. WasteFuel and SunGas Renewables are leading North America’s modular plants and carbon negative fuel markets with a focus on the production of green methanol via CO₂ capture, renewable hydrogen, and biomass.

In Europe, CRI and Thyssenkrupp Uhde mitigate integrating CCU with further electrolysis advancements. Södra in the Asia Pacific region is investing in affordable renewable methanol for the domestic as well as export markets. Other companies across all regions are adopting climate benchmarks under a circular economy model along with sustainable certifications. They result from strategic partnerships, which, combined with regulatory support, give global impetus.

Key Trends & Drivers

Developments in CCU and Electrolysis Technology: This concern includes the advancement in carbon capture and utilization (CCU) alongside water electrolysis technologies aimed at producing green methanol from CO₂ emissions and renewable hydrogen. These processes are critical towards achieving a near-zero emission target for the fuel and chemical industries. The advancements made in CCU along with electrolysis continue to improve both the efficiency and scalability of low-carbon methanol production. Recently, CRI launched its flagship CO₂-to-methanol plant in China in 2022. Just a year later, Oxylus Energy partnered with Element 1 to utilize CO₂-derived methanol in their hydrogen systems by 2025. Such advancements result in improved emissions and enhanced cost-effective production methods, refining the global net-zero targets for methanol emissions.

The Enhancement Of Green Hydrogen Infrastructure: Refers to the expansion of existing systems used for storage and production, as well as the distribution of green hydrogen, which is one of the key components utilized to create low-carbon methanol. enhancing infrastructure for hydrogen increases input economy and decreases costs while improving supply consistency. The deployment contracts ITM Power issued launched the NEPTUNE V 5MW electrolyzer, set for use in April 2024 further boosting efficient hydrogen generation, creating new access zones for subsidized renewable European and Japanese regions, expanding functionality, and serving as support systems to aid subsidized fossil sourced hydrogen. Reliant on these, foster consistent growth directly benefiting investment, lifting goal fuel-emission chemical globalization calculus acceleration.

Investments from Energy Majors and Start-ups: This driver is characterized by increased funding from existing energy operators as well as new businesses to scale low-carbon methanol. It indicates increasing certainty for its acceptance as a sustainable fuel. In 2025, Honeywell and AM Green signed an MoU to explore green methanol production from captured CO₂ in India. In 2024, GAIL entered into a contract supplying 350 ktpa of CO₂ with AM Green for methanol production. These initiatives exemplify strategic sponsorship by both utility giants and green innovators. Accelerated development, testing, and commercialization are made possible through this financial support. Inflow of capital into the sector encourages innovation in competitiveness and accelerates the global rollout of projects.

Supportive International Collaborations and Research Initiatives: International Collaboration and Research Activities aimed at Scaling Low Carbon Methanol Production involves collaboration across borders towards development, commercialization, and technological advancement of applicable processes or methods toward low carbon emission systems. Focused collaborations lead to lower costs, more knowledge resources, speedier timelines, and enhanced deployment potential.

Some agreements include AD Ports together with Transmar and Orascom devising plans for Storage & Export Hubs for the Green Methanol in Egypt or CRI’s GAMER project advancing high-temperature electrolysis towards CO₂ methanol conversion (efficiency). These are all examples showcasing interregional commitment efforts as well as interdisciplinary diversity, incorporating multiple sectors into one definable objective group globally referred to as supply chains market access alongside technical prowess, which defines the world’s cooperation needed for integration on standardizable scalable systems on which such created low carbon methanol can be produced flexibly without restrictions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 27.7 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 34.7% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Production Route, End-Use, Feedstock and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Low-carbon methanol represents a significant decrease in greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional methanol, allowing it to support necessary decarbonization goals. It is able to be formed from a number of renewable sources including captured CO₂, green hydrogen and biomass. Its compatibility with existing fuel infrastructure will help aid the transition for the chemical and shipping industries. The growing support from governance with net-zero mandates means there will be ongoing and settled demand. Major industry players are already investing in capacity or expanding production based on existing technologies. These characteristics align with the significant growth potential for low-carbon, in a transition to a clean energy system.

Weaknesses: There is room for growth from capturing CO₂ and pairing with green hydrogen; however, the current prices make it very expensive to produce low-carbon methanol given the value structure. Regional limitations from areas where there is no existing infrastructure also limit supply and distribution potential for green methanol. Availability of biomass feedstock, coupled with some technical challenges, also limits scalability. For smaller producers without the ability to capitalize on intensive projects, there is further uncertainty with no standard recognition of compliance for green methanol. Ultimately, these constraints exacerbate the limitations of commercial data dealing with restricted access to minimal scale applications.

Opportunities: Heavy shipping, aviation, and industrial transport sectors are witnessing new opportunities through global decarbonization strategies. There is also a rapid increase in investment for carbon capture and hydrogen infrastructure, which is decreasing the costs massively overall. There are transitional markets for green methanol through blending with fossil equivalents. Strategic partnerships have the capacity to expedite deployment along with the contribution of government subsidies.

Threats: Increased competition from other alternative fuels ammonia, SAF, and green hydrogen may divert focus and funding. Regulatory uncertainty or policy changes such as withdrawing subsidies could jeopardize project viability. Technical underperformance risks in large scale CCU or biomass conversion pose incurrable performance problems. Hydrogen price volatility impacts cost estimations significantly. Environmental concerns about biomass sourcing raise criticism. A combination of these aspects undermines confidence from investors, causing stagnation of market expansion.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Low-carbon Methanol market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Low-carbon Methanol market forward?

What are the Low-carbon Methanol Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Low-carbon Methanol Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Low-carbon Methanol market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The Low-carbon Methanol Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The region that includes the United States, Canada and Mexico is emerging as a continental leader in green methanol production due to rigorous policy incentives, growing sources of overabundant CO₂, and increasing demand from the maritime shipping industry. In 2023, SunGas Renewables announced plans for a green methanol marine fuel supply project in Louisiana. Enerkem Canada’s ongoing construction of a biomass-to-methanol plant in Louisiana demonstrates North America’s commitment to waste-to-fuel technologies, as it is expected to produce 125 tpa by 2025. In 2024, GAIL joined AM Green to acquire the necessary CO₂ for methanol synthesis. USA-based Carbon Sink is also expanding modular plant capacity under IRA initiatives. These trends illustrate how quickly the region is commercializing technologies in parallel with government-supported growth.

Europe: Europe’s regulatory policies, climate objectives, and cross-border green energy initiatives are accelerating low-carbon methanol production. In 2024, White Summit Capital announced a $280 million green methanol project in Spain aimed at supporting shipping decarbonization which further demonstrates this trend. Germany has made large investments into the electrolyzer industry and intends to increase the integration of green hydrogen into methanol usage, further driving demand. France and the Netherlands are considering upgrading ports for the distribution of green fuels. In 2023 Thyssenkrupp Uhde, together with some industry partners piloted CO₂-to-methanol synthesis technology. Italy and the UK are formulating industrial cluster methanol blending plans. Russia is starting research on biomass-to-methanol using forestry residues. Europe’s transition towards hydrogen economies is advancing regional low-carbon networks and the adoption of methanol technologies.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific which includes China, India, Japan, and South Korea, leads innovation in methanol technology use through significant adoption as well as integrated supply chains. In 2025, China marked a milestone in marine fuel technology by deploying the world’s largest ship engine powered with methanol. In 2023, India’s GACL and NTPC REL green signed an MoU on renewable fueled green methanol production. Japanese companies are looking into the import of low-carbon methanol for decarbonization of chemical processes that are already being produced. Australia is piloting the solar-hydrogen driven synthetic methods toward the production of solar fuels. South Korea has governmental consortiums sponsoring R&D activities on methanol fuel cells for automobiles. Taiwan is proposing the use of methanol on its roadmap towards decarbonization of heavy logistic transports.

LAMEA: In the LAMEA region, there is an increasing number of projects on low-carbon methanol production utilizing renewable resources driven by export aspirations. In 2024, Brazil’s Suzano and Eletrobras began pursuing solar-hydrogen e-methanol plants utilizing pulp mill CO₂ emissions. That same year, HIF Global commenced construction on their green methanol plant located at Port of Açu in Brazil with a projected output of 800,000 tons per annum. Oman and the UAE are also starting feasibility studies for solar powered electrolysis to produce methanol. Egypt and other African nations are beginning projects in collaboration with EU ports to set up green methanol export hubs. In 2023, Saudi Arabia began looking into incorporating methanol-to-olefins processes within the decarbonization cycles of its petrochemicals. Such projects showcase the strategic ambitions LAMEA is pursuing to position themselves as a global supplier. The regions’ plentiful renewable energy resources combined with a maturing industrial base enable sustained long-term scalability.

List of the prominent players in the Low-carbon Methanol Market:

List of the prominent players in the Low-carbon Methanol Market:

WASTEFUEL

Veolia

Thyssenkrupp Uhde

SunGas Renewables

Sodra

Proman

OCI

Mitsubishi

Methanex Corporation

Enerkem

Cepsa

Carbon Recycling International

AVEL Energy

AVAADA

ANDRITZ

Others

The Low-carbon Methanol Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Biomethanol

E-Methanol

By Production Route

Power to Methanol

Biomethane Reforming

Biomass Gasification

Waste to Methanol

By End-Use

Chemical

Fuel

By Feedstock

Biomass

Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU)

Renewable Hydrogen + CO₂

Natural Gas with Carbon Capture

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

