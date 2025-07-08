ICS Holding Streamlines Operations Across Portfolio in Partnership with Runding Corporation

HOUSTON, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Construction Services (ICS) Holding, a fast-growing, private equity-backed electrical contracting platform in the Southeast, has successfully partnered with Runding Corporation to unify data, automate processes, and enable scalable growth across its expanding network of operating companies.

After several key acquisitions and growing fast, ICS needed a more scalable and repeatable operating model, but several key challenges stood in the way:

Disparate legacy business systems across seven distinct operating entities

Siloed data and processes hampering productivity and transparency

Manual, paper-based processes creating inefficiencies and risks



These are common roadblocks for private equity-owned contractor platforms, where operational fragmentation often limits the full value and potential of consolidation.

The OpenBuild Approach: A Scalable Foundation for Growth

The foundation of ICS Holding’s transformation began with a strategic workshop led by Runding using their SCOPE process: Strategic Construction Operations and Platform Evaluation. An in-depth, onsite discovery focused on surfacing operational pain points, aligning business objectives, and mapping out a clear technology roadmap. This hands-on approach ensured that ICS’s unique challenges and priorities were understood before a single line of code was written.

From that foundation, ICS partnered with Runding to implement OpenBuild — a Microsoft-based digital framework designed for specialty trade contractors in need of a flexible solution to integrate systems and scale without chaos.

With OpenBuild, ICS established:

A centralized enterprise data model across all operating companies

Automated, AI-ready workflows that eliminated spreadsheets and manual re-entry

A flexible operating system built for future acquisitions and growth

A hub-and-spoke technology strategy that enables best of breed systems instead of conforming to rigid “all in one” software

Unlike typical proprietary Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, OpenBuild is built on open-architecture Microsoft technology and designed to provide ICS Holding with maximum flexibility and complete control of its own data.

“Choosing Runding for our process and data integration initiative was a game-changer,” said Cory Borchardt, CEO of ICS Holding. “Their in-depth knowledge of construction and consistent project success gave me full confidence they were the right fit for the job.”

Real Outcomes, Real Value

As ICS Holding goes live with OpenBuild, the organization is positioned to unlock significant benefits across its operations:

Increase staff productivity as manual, paper-based processes are replaced with streamlined digital workflows: from bid management to project closeout.

Leadership will gain real-time, portfolio-wide visibility to drive faster, more informed decision-making.

The company is now equipped with a scalable, unified platform that can support future acquisitions and seamless onboarding of new entities.



“This is what private equity-owned contracting platforms are looking for — a digital foundation that accelerates value creation,” said Scott Avirett, CEO at Runding. “ICS Holding is now positioned to scale with confidence, armed with a unified platform and a single source of truth across its portfolio.”

About ICS Holding

ICS Holding is a fast-growing, private equity-backed electrical contracting platform serving the Southeastern U.S. The company provides a range of commercial and industrial services and is focused on strategic acquisitions and operational excellence.

About Runding

Runding helps specialty trade contractors and the construction industry scale through smart system integration and digital transformation. The OpenBuild platform enables PE-backed contracting platforms to unify, streamline, and grow with clarity and control.

