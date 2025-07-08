Justin Mateen, Tyler Mateen and Cayton Family Acquire Historic El Encanto Hotel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Mateen and Tyler Mateen, in partnership with the Cayton family’s Culver Capital, represented by principal Garrett Cayton, have acquired the legendary El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara. The iconic estate was purchased for $82.2 million from Belmond, the luxury hospitality brand owned by LVMH, marking the sale of LVMH’s only hotel in the United States.

Originally opened in 1918, El Encanto is a 90-room luxury retreat perched in the Santa Barbara hills, offering sweeping views of the Pacific and unmatched historical charm. The new ownership group plans to thoughtfully enhance the storied property with a distinctly local and personal touch, ensuring a seamless guest experience throughout the transition.

“El Encanto has an authentic heart and soul unlike any property I’ve visited in California,” said Tyler Mateen. “We will bring its rich history and timeless allure to the forefront of every aspect of the guest experience.”

“The beauty of the American Riviera rivals the best coastlines in Europe but is less than 90 minutes from Los Angeles and just a direct flight from many major U.S. cities,” said Justin Mateen. “El Encanto was the exclusive hideout during the golden era of Old Hollywood. We will be pouring love and resources into this iconic property to continue that legacy and ensure that it remains a top destination for visitors from around the world and down the block.”

El Encanto, now a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, will remain open year-round during the transition, offering uninterrupted guest services. The hotel’s celebrated hospitality will be further elevated through several key areas. Enhancements will span every aspect of the property, from bungalows and spa offerings to culinary concepts and garden landscaping, blending old-world elegance with modern hospitality. These updates will be introduced gradually and thoughtfully to preserve the current guest experience.

Garrett Cayton of Culver Capital, and the co-owner of The Discerning Travellers luxury travel agency, added, “I have brought travelers to and visited the greatest hotels in the world. Very few possess the authenticity and rich history of El Encanto. This property embodies the essence of California living and offers an experience like no other hotel on the Central Coast.”

Tyrone McKillen, a Santa Barbara-based developer with extensive experience in luxury hospitality, has joined the team overseeing design and construction management. As a partner in the project, McKillen will oversee on-the-ground efforts, ensuring any updates reflect both the property’s history and its local context. Internationally renowned landscape architect Mark Rios will be spearheading the landscape architecture updates to the property.

The Mateen Brothers and the Cayton family share a deep appreciation for El Encanto’s legacy. They are united in their commitment to preserving the hotel as a soulful, locally operated landmark that reflects the character and beauty of Santa Barbara.

The acquisition was completed with legal counsel provided by Matthew E. Wolf, Esq. of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP.

For more information and to book reservations, please visit www.elencanto.com.