Rapsodo Announces Innovative New MLM1 App Upgrades to Enhance Practice, Performance Tracking and Club Management

ST. LOUIS, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , a leading sports data and performance technology company, today released two major new features to elevate golfers’ experience on the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM1), a tool that offers unparalleled data and insight to enhance their practice sessions. The exclusive new Virtual Range and MyBag tools make it easier to track performance, analyze shot data and fine-tune skills. Rapsodo MLM1 users can add these new features by downloading the latest version of the MLM1 software from the App Store.

Virtual Range: Exclusive to MLM1 Premium Members, the Virtual Range feature will bring a new level of immersion and visual feedback to golfers practicing into a net at home. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Visualization : Users can see every shot traced in real-time within a 3D range environment, offering a more engaging and visually rich experience.

: Users can see every shot traced in real-time within a 3D range environment, offering a more engaging and visually rich experience. Better Practice Feedback : Visual reinforcement of shot direction, distance and flight path helps identify areas for improvement and track gameplay patterns.

: Visual reinforcement of shot direction, distance and flight path helps identify areas for improvement and track gameplay patterns. Simulated Range Experience Anywhere : Transforms any location into a virtual driving range, making practice more flexible and accessible no matter where users are.

: Transforms any location into a virtual driving range, making practice more flexible and accessible no matter where users are. Data-Driven Improvement: The visual shot tracing allows for more comprehensive analysis and shot recall, helping golfers link ball flight with swing mechanics.

MyBag: A feature now available for all MLM1 members, MyBag is designed to help golfers organize and track their equipment in one place. Previously available on MLM2PRO, this feature enables users to add and monitor performance data for multiple clubs and directly compare performance metrics. Updates include:

Club Input : Users can now manually add clubs to track, specifying details like club type, brand, make, model and specs (lie, loft, length).

: Users can now manually add clubs to track, specifying details like club type, brand, make, model and specs (lie, loft, length). Data Tracking : As users hit shots, the app records key data points like ball speed, club speed, launch angle and distance.

: As users hit shots, the app records key data points like ball speed, club speed, launch angle and distance. Data Comparison : The Club Comparison tool in R-Cloud allows golfers to directly compare and track the performance of different clubs, ensuring they use the best club for each shot.

: The Club Comparison tool in R-Cloud allows golfers to directly compare and track the performance of different clubs, ensuring they use the best club for each shot. Shot Averaging : The app calculates average data for each club, helping golfers understand their strengths and weaknesses.

: The app calculates average data for each club, helping golfers understand their strengths and weaknesses. Improved Gapping : With insights into how far they can hit with each club, golfers make more informed club choices on the course.

: With insights into how far they can hit with each club, golfers make more informed club choices on the course. Better Practice: Data-driven insights help improve swing mechanics and identify potential issues with specific clubs so golfers always choose the best club for each shot.

“The expanded MyBag feature can make a huge difference in a golfer’s game, because knowing your average distances and trends for each club helps them make smarter decisions during their rounds and play with more strategic precision,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo. “We’re continuously enhancing the user experience to give golfers of all levels better customization and a deeper understanding of their performance on and off the course. We follow the principle ‘Never Stop Improving’ so we can help athletes perform at their best.”

The MLM1 ($299.99), along with the annual MLM1 Premium membership ($99.99), turns any iOS device into a game-changing mobile launch monitor, allowing golfers to make data-driven decisions and track their progress in real time. The MLM1 tracks up to 11 golf metrics, provides swing replay with shot trace and allows for multiple training experiences to help golfers get more out of their game. Purchase of the device includes a free 7-day trial of the MLM1 premium membership.

For more information, visit rapsodo.com and see the media kit here .

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com .