INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of July 22, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) Securities Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCAT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) the Salt Lake City Facility’s production capacity, and Defendants’ progress in developing the same, was overstated; (ii) the overall value of the SRR Contract was overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Red Cat between March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/red-cat-holdings/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 22, 2025.

