XRP Boom 2025: Daily Cloud Mining Contracts Now Live with DRML Miner

New York, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRML Miner has officially launched a new wave of XRP cloud mining contracts — and it's never been easier to join the action. Whether you’re new to crypto or a longtime XRP holder, this AI-powered platform gives you a simple, smart way to earn daily XRP rewards automatically.

Traditionally seen as a token for cross-border payments and institutional use, XRP is now entering a new phase with DRML Miner’s latest innovation: user-friendly cloud mining. Participants can mine XRP directly or rely on DRML Miner’s intelligent AI engine to switch between high-yield cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, etc. to optimize returns. All earnings are paid daily in your preferred cryptocurrency, ensuring stable returns regardless of market fluctuations.





Ripple’s (XRP) price action has always been difficult to predict. Although legal pressure eased somewhat by mid-2024, and Ripple Labs even launched an XRP-backed stablecoin, the market’s reaction was unexpectedly bearish. However, by 2025, XRP prices had recovered significantly. In early July, XRP’s 5-year ROI finally matched that of Bitcoin (BTC), reigniting the interest of long-term holders. In response to this new momentum, DRML Miner has launched a new 5-day XRP cloud mining contract, giving users a reliable way to earn XRP on a daily basis while they wait for future price breakouts. First-time users receive a $10 sign-up bonus, making it easy to start earning money without any upfront investment.



2-Day Contracts, Instant Daily Rewards.

Traditional mining is often costly and technically complex. But DRML Miner’s cloud mining system changes that — it offers 100% remote access, AI-optimized performance, and daily earnings. The newly released 2-day mining contracts are perfect for cautious investors and experienced holders. By using the $10 sign-up bonus, users can immediately activate the plan and receive daily $0.60 in XRP rewards — all without spending their own funds. This approach makes it easier than ever to stay active in the XRP ecosystem while the long-term outlook continues to develop.



Key features of DRML Miner’s XRP cloud mining contracts:

- No hardware required: Mine from anywhere with just a browser or app — no equipment or technical skills required

- Daily payouts: Receive predictable daily rewards based on the contract you choose

- Secure asset management: Enterprise-grade custody ensures your crypto is safe

- Multiple contract terms: Tailored to your goals — short-term or long-term



Mining Options for Every Type of XRP Investor

Whether you are a first-time user or an experienced holder, DRML Miner has designed a wide range of XRP mining contracts for all experience levels:

$10 contract - 1 day - earn $0.6 per day

$100 contract - 2 days - earn $3.50 per day

$500 contract - 5 days - earn $6.50 per day

$5,000 contract - 30 days - earn $77.50 per day

$50,000 contract - 50 days - earn $975 per day

For those who believe in XRP's five-year growth but want to make progress every day, these plans offer a smart, low-risk way to participate and passively grow your holdings.



What makes DRML Miner's XRP mining contracts different?

- 100% remote mining

Mining contracts are instantly activated, with no physical equipment or technical setup required. DRML Miner's fully remote system ensures seamless access from anywhere in the world for a worry-free experience.

- Principal Guarantee

All invested funds are fully protected. Initial investment is fully returned at the end of each contract period, giving you peace of mind and financial security.

- AI Optimization

Proprietary AI-driven engine optimizes mining operations in real-time, maintaining stable returns even during periods of low market activity and high volatility.

- Stable Daily Returns

Contracts are structured to provide a reliable daily income, helping to minimize the risk of long-term market volatility and support the generation of stable passive returns.





How to start making money with DRML Miner?

Sign up for an account – get an instant $10 bonus and daily login rewards. Choose a contract – start with a 5-day plan or explore other tiers. Start mining – sit back and the system will mine XRP and pay you every 24 hours.



As XRP matures, mining becomes smarter.

Since its founding in September 2018, DRML Miner has been committed to helping users around the world earn passive cryptocurrency income through remote, secure, and AI-based cloud mining services. The platform supports multiple currencies such as XRP, BTC, SOL, DOGE, and is designed for novices and professionals who want to increase their assets without complex setup or large capital requirements.



A spokesperson for DRML Miner, which has been around since 2018, said: “We believe that cryptocurrency participation should not come at the expense of the environment. By leveraging renewable energy and AI optimization, we are committed to providing our users with efficient and sustainable mining services.

Disclaimer: This press release is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance or trading recommendations. Activities such as staking involve market volatility, regulatory uncertainty and technical risks. Investors are strongly advised to conduct comprehensive due diligence and consult independent financial or legal experts before making any decision.