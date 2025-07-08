Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in June 2025

According to Pixalate’s research into the most popular CTV app Bundle IDs based on estimated open programmatic ad spend, the Bundle ID for ‘Samsung TV Plus’ (g15147002586) ranked first on ‘Samsung Smart TV’, while the Bundle ID for ‘Hulu’ led on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku). On Apple TV, the Bundle ID for ‘Fubo’ (905401434) was the most popular, and on Amazon Fire TV, the Bundle ID for ‘Pluto TV’ (b00kdsgipk) held the No. 1 spot

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

London, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 Top 100 Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.6 billion impressions across 4.3K+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLC
151908The Roku Channel151908Roku
41468Tubi - Free Movies & TV41468Tubi, Inc
43465Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465fubo
74519Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519Pluto Inc.
13535Plex - Free Movies & TV13535Plex GmbH
com.roku.amcAMC12716AMC Networks
71845NewsON - Local News & Weather71845NewsON
46041Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041Sling TV L.L.C.
35058Lifetime35058A+E Global Media


Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTV
b00e5nh6ygLifetimeB00E5NH6YGA+E Networks
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b00odc5n80Sling TVB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLC
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, Inc
b017jevtp4HGTV GOB017JEVTP4Scripps Networks, LLC
com.plexapp.androidPlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b07bkpfxtjPhilo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free ChannelsB07BKPFXTJPhilo
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.

Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374Peacock TV LLC
493619333MLB493619333MLB
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.
281941097Bloomberg: Business News Daily281941097Bloomberg Finance LP
751712884Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows751712884Pluto.tv
1456618978BET+1456618978BET Networks
518317760We TV518317760WE tv LLC
330879884Scripps News330879884Media Convergence Group, Inc.
376510438Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies376510438Hulu, LLC


Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
g19068012619Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619fuboTV Inc.
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g16300008593Xumo PlayG16300008593Xumo LLC
g17318010499CBS News: Live Breaking NewsG17318010499CBS Interactive
g19171013163tvplusG19171013163Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.


Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in June 2025 for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the June 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising Report (the “Report”), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Report and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                pixalate
                            
                            
                                reports
                            
                            
                                ad quality
                            
                            
                                programmatic ads
                            
                            
                                mobile
                            
                            
                                apps
                            
                            
                                google
                            
                            
                                apple
                            
                            
                                rankings
                            
                            
                                bundle ids
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading