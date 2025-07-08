Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in June 2025

London, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 Top 100 Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
Pixalate analyzed more than 1.6 billion impressions across 4.3K+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.
The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings:
- On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps
- On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps
- On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps
- On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps
Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Roku
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|com.hulu.plus.roku
|Hulu
|2285
|Hulu LLC
|151908
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|Roku
|41468
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|41468
|Tubi, Inc
|43465
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|43465
|fubo
|74519
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|Pluto Inc.
|13535
|Plex - Free Movies & TV
|13535
|Plex GmbH
|com.roku.amc
|AMC
|12716
|AMC Networks
|71845
|NewsON - Local News & Weather
|71845
|NewsON
|46041
|Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
|46041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|35058
|Lifetime
|35058
|A+E Global Media
Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Amazon Fire TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|b00kdsgipk
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|Pluto TV
|b019dchdzk
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
|B019DCHDZK
|fuboTV
|b00e5nh6yg
|Lifetime
|B00E5NH6YG
|A+E Networks
|b004y1wcde
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b00odc5n80
|Sling TV
|B00ODC5N80
|Sling TV LLC
|b075nthvjw
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|Tubi, Inc
|b017jevtp4
|HGTV GO
|B017JEVTP4
|Scripps Networks, LLC
|com.plexapp.android
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b07bkpfxtj
|Philo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free Channels
|B07BKPFXTJ
|Philo
|b00e81o27y
|ESPN for Fire TV
|B00E81O27Y
|ESPN Distribution, Inc.
Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Apple TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|905401434
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|905401434
|fuboTV Inc.
|1508186374
|Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
|1508186374
|Peacock TV LLC
|493619333
|MLB
|493619333
|MLB
|383457673
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|Plex Inc.
|281941097
|Bloomberg: Business News Daily
|281941097
|Bloomberg Finance LP
|751712884
|Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows
|751712884
|Pluto.tv
|1456618978
|BET+
|1456618978
|BET Networks
|518317760
|We TV
|518317760
|WE tv LLC
|330879884
|Scripps News
|330879884
|Media Convergence Group, Inc.
|376510438
|Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies
|376510438
|Hulu, LLC
Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Samsung Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|g15147002586
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g17243010190
|ESPN
|G17243010190
|Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
|g19068012619
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|fuboTV Inc.
|g00002687241
|Plex
|G00002687241
|Plex, Inc.
|g17198010041
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|g15115002089
|Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV
|G15115002089
|Tubi, Inc.
|g16300008593
|Xumo Play
|G16300008593
|Xumo LLC
|g17318010499
|CBS News: Live Breaking News
|G17318010499
|CBS Interactive
|g19171013163
|tvplus
|G19171013163
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g18229011675
|Pluto TV
|G18229011675
|Pluto TV, Inc.
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
