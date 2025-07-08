Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in June 2025

London, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 Top 100 Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising .

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.6 billion impressions across 4.3K+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Apple TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps

the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Roku



Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name com.hulu.plus.roku Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC 151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku 41468 Tubi - Free Movies & TV 41468 Tubi, Inc 43465 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 43465 fubo 74519 Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows 74519 Pluto Inc. 13535 Plex - Free Movies & TV 13535 Plex GmbH com.roku.amc AMC 12716 AMC Networks 71845 NewsON - Local News & Weather 71845 NewsON 46041 Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream 46041 Sling TV L.L.C. 35058 Lifetime 35058 A+E Global Media





Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV b00e5nh6yg Lifetime B00E5NH6YG A+E Networks b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. b00odc5n80 Sling TV B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc b017jevtp4 HGTV GO B017JEVTP4 Scripps Networks, LLC com.plexapp.android Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. b07bkpfxtj Philo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free Channels B07BKPFXTJ Philo b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc.

Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. 1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC 493619333 MLB 493619333 MLB 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. 281941097 Bloomberg: Business News Daily 281941097 Bloomberg Finance LP 751712884 Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows 751712884 Pluto.tv 1456618978 BET+ 1456618978 BET Networks 518317760 We TV 518317760 WE tv LLC 330879884 Scripps News 330879884 Media Convergence Group, Inc. 376510438 Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies 376510438 Hulu, LLC





Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Programmatic Advertising in CTV (June 2025) - Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 Disney Electronic Content, Inc. g19068012619 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports G19068012619 fuboTV Inc. g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. g17198010041 Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. g16300008593 Xumo Play G16300008593 Xumo LLC g17318010499 CBS News: Live Breaking News G17318010499 CBS Interactive g19171013163 tvplus G19171013163 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g18229011675 Pluto TV G18229011675 Pluto TV, Inc.





Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

