Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Amenity Center at Tomlinson Pointe Community in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Amenity Grand Opening Event on Saturday, July 12 is Open to the Public

MT. JULIET, Tenn. , July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Tomlinson Pointe community in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee is celebrating the grand opening of the community pool and amenities on Saturday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to tour the newly opened amenities during a fun-filled event that will feature beach-themed giveaways, food and refreshments, a balloon artist for children, and more.

Tomlinson Pointe is a new home community located approximately 30 minutes from downtown Nashville. The community features open-concept single-family homes with easy access to highly rated schools, commuting routes, shopping, and dining to create the perfect blend of luxury and hometown.

The community entrance is lined with landscaping and two ponds with fountains, creating a warm welcome for residents and visitors. The pool and amenity areas are tucked away near the entrance and include a serene pool, sleekly integrated into the landscape. Residents can relax in the lounge chairs around the pool, under the cabanas, or in the beach entry area. There is also an adjacent playground, activity lawn, and a fire pit for evening gatherings. Walking paths within the community are also planned.





“From the moment residents enter Tomlinson Pointe, they are transported to a vibrant oasis inspired by the region’s lifestyle and natural beauty,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “We created this amenity area with hopes of giving residents a luxury lifestyle and vibrant sense of community.”

Priced from $599,995, Tomlinson Pointe offers six innovative home designs featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-car garages, and open-concept living. Homeowners will experience luxurious primary bedroom suites, spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, and more.





Located at Golden Bear Gateway and Curd Road, just east of Mt. Juliet Road, Tomlinson Pointe is conveniently situated near Highway 70, Interstate 40, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment at Providence Marketplace.

Tomlinson Pointe features a professionally designed model home, located at 470 Tomlinson Pointe Drive, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Home shoppers may also call 855-949-8655 to schedule a private appointment. To learn more, visit TomlinsonPointe.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

