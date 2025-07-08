Pixalate’s June 2025 North America Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle IDs: ‘Happy Color®: Coloring Book’ Leads on Google Play Store in U.S. and Canada, ‘Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat’ Ranks No. 1 on Apple App Store in Canada

London, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 Top 100 North America Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in the United States ( U.S. ) and Canada .



In addition to the U.S. and Canada reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , the Netherlands , Germany , Mexico , Brazil , Japan , India , Singapore , and a Global report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 21+ billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in June 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.

Top North America Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025)

United States - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited





United States - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.truecaller Truecaller: Spam Call Blocker Truecaller com.pieyel.scrabble Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game Scopely

Canada - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.pieyel.scrabble Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game Scopely com.ig.screwdom Screwdom 3D iKame Games - Zego Studio

Canada - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED





