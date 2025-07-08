HSFTOOLS Announces Up to 32% Off Thermal Imaging Cameras for Prime Day





T.BINH DUONG, Vietnam, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSFTOOLS , a global provider of thermal imaging technology, has announced exclusive Prime Day discounts of up to 32% on its full range of thermal imaging cameras. The limited-time offers are available to customers worldwide during Amazon Prime Day and include handheld, pocket-sized, and smartphone-compatible thermal imaging devices.

The Prime Day promotion applies to HSFTOOLS' popular product lines, including:

Handheld Thermal Camera ( F2W )



Pocket Thermal Cameras ( HP96 , P2W )



Smartphone-Attachable Thermal Camera ( Finder S2 )



These devices are used in a variety of industries and applications, including home inspections, HVAC maintenance, automotive diagnostics, and electrical system checks.

“Our goal is to make reliable thermal imaging tools more accessible for both professionals and everyday users,” said Jule Sang, Marketing Director at HSFTOOLS. “Prime Day is an opportunity for more people to discover how useful these tools can be in identifying issues like water leaks, insulation gaps, and electrical faults.”

HSFTOOLS offers two distinct series designed to meet the needs of different users. The 256 Series—which includes the F2W , P2W , and Finder S2 —is intended for professional use, delivering higher resolution and better image clarity. These models are especially useful for contractors, plumbers, electricians, and home inspectors who require detailed thermal imaging.

The 96 Series, including the HP96 , is built with DIY users and homeowners in mind. These models are designed for simplicity and ease of use. They are equipped with HSFTOOLS’ proprietary IntellFault™ algorithm, which provides automatic detection modes for water leaks and insulation problems, helping less experienced users quickly locate potential issues.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a first-time user, we want to ensure you have access to the right tool at the right price,” Sang added. “Our Prime Day discounts reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, easy-to-use technology at an affordable cost.”

Thermal imaging has become increasingly relevant in the fields of preventative maintenance, energy efficiency, and building safety. HSFTOOLS’ devices combine thermal and visible light imaging to help users identify temperature variations, surface anomalies, and potential risks before they develop into costly problems.

During Prime Day, customers can access discounts of up to 32% on eligible models through Amazon. The promotion is valid for a limited time and while supplies last.

For full product details and purchasing options, visit: www.hsftools.com

About HSFTOOLS



HSFTOOLS is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of thermal imaging products for professional and consumer use. The company integrates thermal and visible light imaging in its product development to support applications in home inspection, HVAC maintenance, electrical diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and water leak detection. HSFTOOLS’ product line includes handheld thermal cameras, pocket-sized devices, and smartphone-compatible thermal tools. The brand is known for offering high-resolution imaging, intuitive features, and accessible pricing.

