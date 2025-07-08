Lectric eBikes Rolls Out Redesigned Electric Trike

PHOENIX, AZ, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lectric eBikes today launched the new standard for comfort and stability on three wheels with the XP Trike2, the follow-up to America’s most popular electric tricycle, the XP Trike. With a wealth of upgrades and new color options, the XP Trike2 is on pre-order now for the same low starting price as its predecessor, $1,499.

“When we launched the XP Trike two years ago, we knew our riding community would like it since it was the most requested model at the time, but we had no idea how many riders across America would totally dig it,” said Lectric eBikes co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow. “Not only did it make Lectric the number one seller of electric trikes in the U.S., but it also accounted for over 80% of all adult tricycle sales, and it showed us how important the stability and comfort of three wheels is. We’re excited to now give even more people access to that fun with improved features—and without a price increase.”

The Lectric XP Trike2 is refined and redefined with reimagined stability and “cloud comfort” that opens up bicycling to a wide variety of riders of all levels and abilities. Included are all the features of its predecessor, like a low step-over height, foldable frame, powerful motor, and twist throttle, but it now comes with an abundance of upgrades—all for the same starting price as the original XP Trike. With a newly designed frame for increased stability; an adjusted stem angle for a more comfortable, upright riding position; a Cloud 50 front suspension fork providing a ride that’s easy on the joints and big on joy, a 500-watt motor and a new 750-watt motor option to conquer hills with ease; upgraded Star Union hydraulic brakes for superior stopping power; a 3.5-inch TFT color display with five new intuitive riding modes; easily accessible turn signals; and six new colors to choose from; the XP Trike2 is poised to build Lectric’s quickly growing community of riders.

Six new fantastic colors now give riders even more ways to roll with old school style while enjoying new school power, including Phoenix Red, Lavender Haze, Glacier Blue, Dusk Blue, Stratus White, and Tempest Grey. As with all Lectric eBikes, the XP Trike2 is compliant to UL 2849. The XP Trike2 batteries are also compatible with a 5-amp fast charger option that decreases charge times by 60 percent. The XP Trike2 is made to ship free with one-minute tool-free assembly.

The XP Trike2 can be pre-ordered now at LectriceBikes.com and comes with the standard 500-watt nominal brushless gear hub motor (1,092 watts peak) able to reach 14 mph* with 65 Nm of torque and a 13 Ah battery capable of reaching up to 50 miles on a single charge**. During the pre-order period the XP Trike2 comes with a Support Seat, Suspension Seat Post, and Elite Headlight. The XP Trike2 comes with a one-year warranty and will begin to ship at the end of July.

In September, an upgraded XP Trike2 will be available for $1,799 with a 750-watt nominal brushless gear hub motor able to reach 17 mph* with 85 Nm of torque and a 17.5 Ah battery capable of reaching up to 70 miles on a single charge**. With an in-house designed torque sensor to help manage power output based on the rider’s pedaling effort, the XP Trike2 750 offers a more responsive ride, more load carrying capacity, and better hill climbing ability. Customers can sign up here to be notified when the XP Trike2 750 is available for purchase.

*Where permitted by state law.

**Range can vary due to load weight, terrain, weather, and other conditions.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 600,000 ebikes since 2019. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XPTM models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite ebike, and offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

