PS Miner announces rapid progress in its AI cloud mining infrastructure after raising $350 million in Series B funding





London, UK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS Miner , a UK cloud mining platform headquartered in Southwark, London, was founded in 2019. On July 1, 2025, it announced the successful completion of its Series B financing, receiving $350 million to support the integration of artificial intelligence technology into its cloud mining business. This round of financing was participated by several investment institutions with expertise in blockchain and sustainable technology.

The company said the newly raised funds will be used to enhance its global network of renewable energy data centers and develop artificial intelligence mining systems designed to improve operational efficiency. These systems are designed to dynamically manage computing resources, predict optimal mining intervals, and reduce overall energy consumption, thereby increasing block verification success rates and operational stability.

PS Miner currently operates more than 50 data centers in multiple countries. These facilities are powered by renewable energy such as wind and solar energy, in line with the company's environmentally sustainable mining strategy. The platform serves more than 7 million users in more than 180 countries and regions.

Cloud Mining Overview

Cloud mining allows users to access cryptocurrency mining capabilities by renting computing power from a service provider without having to purchase and maintain physical hardware. This model provides an alternative to traditional mining, which usually requires a lot of capital investment and technical expertise.

PS Miner supports a variety of digital assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL and BCH. The mining business is fully managed by the company, including hardware maintenance and infrastructure operations.

Integration of AI

Integrating AI into PS Miner’s cloud mining framework aims to optimize resource allocation and performance in real time. This approach is expected to reduce power consumption in renewable energy centers and improve system responsiveness.

The company has stated that it plans to expand its green data center layout in Europe, North America and Asia. These centers are expected to use wind and hydroelectric power to provide low-cost and sustainable mining capacity.

Mining Contract Structure

PS Miner offers a variety of cloud mining contract options. These contracts vary in terms of duration and computing power allocation. After the contract is activated, mining income is settled on a daily basis, and the contract principal is returned when the contract expires.

The existing contract levels include terms of 1 to 60 days, and are adjusted accordingly based on the scale of calculations and expected net income.

Here are some of the contract displays:





