Altus Group to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Altus Group’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results.

Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-888-660-6785 (conference ID: 8366990). A live and archived webcast of the call with be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

