Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 8, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

