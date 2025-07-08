Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 8, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
All Callers:
1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode:
|63104
Live Webcast:
|ir.lamar.com
Webcast Replay:
|ir.lamar.com
Available through Friday, August 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|bkantrow@lamar.com