BenchPrep Expands Learning Platform with Enhanced Continuing Education Capabilities

CHICAGO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning learning management system, today announced the expansion of its platform to power Continuing Education (CE) programs. With enhanced capabilities, credentialing bodies and professional associations can now deliver, manage, and track CE alongside certification training, exam prep, and microcredentialing offerings—all through a unified, modern learning experience.

BenchPrep’s expanded capabilities offer deeper learner personalization, greater administrative control, and enhanced flexibility to support a broader range of CE use cases.

As demand for lifelong learning accelerates, organizations are seeking efficient ways to engage learners, streamline program delivery, and gain deeper insights. BenchPrep’s CE offering enables customers to meet this demand while reducing technology sprawl and improving learner satisfaction.

Building on a year of strong momentum—during which BenchPrep welcomed 1.5 million new learners and facilitated over 668 million assessment items answered—this expansion reflects the company’s commitment to empowering professionals throughout their careers.

“Many of the world’s leading learning organizations trust BenchPrep to deliver impactful exam prep experiences,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO and Co-Founder of BenchPrep. “Strengthening our continuing education capabilities is a natural evolution—one that enables our partners to consolidate systems, reduce costs, and deliver even greater value to their learners. Our comprehensive platform reflects our long-term commitment to supporting lifelong learning worldwide.”

One of the organizations embracing this evolution is the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES), which is expanding beyond licensure exam prep for the first time to offer CE courses.

“We’ve always been focused on helping engineers and surveyors prepare for their exams, but now we’re starting to think about how we can support them throughout their careers,” said Jason Gamble, Chief Officer of Examination at NCEES. “BenchPrep is helping us take that next step with our first continuing education courses. Having both prep and CE in one place just makes sense. It keeps things simpler for us and creates a more consistent experience for our learners.”



Another leading professional association transformed 180 hours of in-person CE into a digital experience and tripled anticipated enrollments in the first year. By modernizing with BenchPrep’s configurable platform, the organization unlocked new revenue streams and increased learner engagement.

Key features supporting CE programs include:

Learning Paths to guide and personalize learner progress

to guide and personalize learner progress Digital badges, certificates, and CE credits

A robust catalog and storefront for free and paid offerings

for free and paid offerings Flexible event management for instructor-led learning experiences

for instructor-led learning experiences Analytics and reporting to track participation, engagement, and outcomes



BenchPrep’s expanded CE solution is now available to new and existing customers. Learn more at www.benchprep.com.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform that helps associations and credentialing bodies grow revenue, expand impact, and support learners across the entire lifelong learning journey. With a focus on certification training, exam preparation, and continuing education, BenchPrep delivers an interactive, personalized experience that drives engagement and results. Trusted by many of the world’s leading credentialing organizations, BenchPrep has helped over 12 million learners achieve academic and professional success. Learn more at www.benchprep.com.