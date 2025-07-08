Postponement of Reverse Share Split in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) due to technical reasons

At the Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“FPC” or the “Company”) held on June 24, 2025, a resolution was passed to carry out a reverse share split, whereby two thousand (2,000) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share (reverse split 1:2,000). As announced on July 3, 2025, the Board of Directors had determined the record date for the reverse split to July 11, 2025.

The Company hereby informs that, due to unforeseen technical issues beyond FPC’s control, the reverse share split cannot be carried out in accordance with the timeline announced on July 3, 2025. The Board of Directors have therefore decided to withdraw the resolution for the record date. Consequently, the reverse share split will not take place with the previously announced record date of July 11, 2025, and the number of shares will remain the same for the time being.

This postponement is purely technical and in no way reflects a change in FPC’s intentions. The Company remains fully committed to executing a reverse share split at the earliest possible opportunity once the issue is resolved. FPC is actively engaging with the relevant counterparties to expedite resolution of the technical issues.

Further updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.



For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment