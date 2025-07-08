Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announces the timing of its 2025 second quarter earnings release and conference call/webcast.

Black Diamond intends to release its 2025 second quarter results after markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, August 8, 2025.

CEO Trevor Haynes and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond’s financial results for the quarter and then take questions from analysts and investors.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll free 1-833-821-2994. International callers should use 1-647-846-2491. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call and ask to join the Black Diamond Group conference call.

To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14097

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investor Centre section of the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com, under Presentations & Events.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, MPA Systems and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Emma Covenden at 403-888-1666 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor/subscription/