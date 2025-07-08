NR7 Miner Debuts Renewable-Powered Cloud Mining Platform With Real-Time Blockchain Verification

Los Angeles, California, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Platform Offers Alternative to Hardware-Based Cryptocurrency Mining

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 8, 2025 – NR7 Miner, a global provider of cloud mining technology services, today announced the launch of its computing power leasing platform. The service enables access to cryptocurrency mining via decentralized data centers and dynamic contracts, removing barriers to direct hardware investment.





Addressing traditional mining challenges like hardware costs and energy complexity, the platform employs modular computing pools with resources from 1TH/s to 100PH/s. By leveraging renewable energy mines in North America and Northern Europe, the company cites internal data showing electricity costs approximately 60% below industry averages (vs. Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index Q2 2025). Load balancing technology maintains claimed 99.5% computing stability.

Compliance & Security

The SOC 2 Type II audited platform adheres to FATF guidelines with mandatory KYC/AML checks. User assets are held in Lloyd's-insured cold wallets, with audit reports available on request.

Platform Attributes

Key features include:

- Bitmain/Canaan mining equipment

- UK regulatory registration since 2020

- Support for BTC/ETH/USDT/SOL etc.

- Daily automated revenue distribution

- 24/7multilingual customer support

-Click here to view complete contract details





Company Profile

UK-registered NR7 Miner operates renewable-powered facilities in Norway and Canada.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.