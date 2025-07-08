D-BOX Technologies Announces Executive Departure

MONTRÉAL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a global leader in immersive motion experiences across movie theatres, sim racing, gaming, and simulation training, today announced that Jean-François Gagnon, Senior Vice President, will be stepping down from his role effective August 15, 2025. Following his departure, the sales and marketing teams will report directly to Naveen Prasad, Interim Chief Executive Officer for the time being.

This transition advances D-BOX’s ongoing efforts to optimize its organizational structure to bring greater alignment and more focused execution to its commercial activities in order to drive future profitable growth.

Mr. Gagnon will work closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition over the coming weeks. D-BOX thanks him for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

