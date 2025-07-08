Bryan Krug Wins 2025 U.S. Morningstar Award for Investing Excellence: Outstanding Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

MILWAUKEE, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce that Bryan Krug has won the Morningstar Award for Investing Excellence: Outstanding Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income category.

The Credit team manages the Artisan High Income and Floating Rate Funds. The team seeks to generate appealing risk-adjusted returns by investing across the capital structure and by taking advantage of the illiquidity premium and asymmetric risk profile in credit investments.

"I am honored and humbled to receive Morningstar’s 2025 Outstanding Portfolio Manager award in the Fixed Income category,” said Bryan Krug, Portfolio Manager of the Artisan Partners Credit Team. “I have the distinct privilege of sharing this award with my team, who are dedicated to excellence in investing. The Artisan Partners credit platform’s success is a testament to our culture and trust we have developed with our clients."

ABOUT MORNINGSTAR AWARDS

The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence recognize portfolio managers and asset-management firms that demonstrate excellent investment skill, the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors, and a commitment to aligning their interests with those of their investors. Morningstar’s manager research analysts conduct in-depth qualitative analyses to select nominees and, subsequently, vote to determine the award winner. Find out more at go.morningstar.com/awards.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. Fixed income securities carry interest rate risk and credit risk for both the issuer and counterparty and investors may lose principal value. In general, when interest rates rise, fixed income values fall. High income securities (junk bonds) are speculative, experience greater price volatility and have a higher degree of credit and liquidity risk than bonds with a higher credit rating. The portfolio typically invests a significant portion of its assets in lower-rated high income securities (e.g., CCC). Loans carry risks including insolvency of the borrower, lending bank or other intermediary. Loans may be secured, unsecured, or not fully collateralized, trade infrequently, experience delayed settlement, and be subject to resale restrictions. Private placement and restricted securities may not be easily sold due to resale restrictions and are more difficult to value. Use of derivatives may create investment leverage and increase the likelihood of volatility and risk of loss in excess of the amount invested. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets.

To qualify for the award, one of the manager’s strategies must currently earn a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold or Silver for at least one vehicle and/or share class. Morningstar Inc.’s awards are based on qualitative evaluation and research, thus subjective in nature and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. Morningstar’s awards are not guarantees of a fund’s future investment performance. Morningstar, Inc. does not sponsor, issue, sell, or promote any open-end mutual funds including the Artisan Partners Funds. Past performance is not indicative of future results. For current to most recent month-end performance on each of the Artisan Partners Funds mentioned, click here.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

