High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Third Quarter of 2025

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2025, based on the net asset value of $7.11 of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2024.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month Rate Record Date Payable Date July $0.0593 July 22, 2025 July 31, 2025 August $0.0593 August 19, 2025 August 29, 2025 September $0.0593 September 16, 2025 September 30, 2025

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

Contacts

For information, please contact:

Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (tantonucci@bulldoginvestors.com)