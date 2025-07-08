Redwood Living, Inc. recognized nationally and locally for outstanding workplace culture

Independence, Ohio, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. has once again been recognized as an exceptional employer, earning two major honors that reflect its commitment to creating a people-first workplace. These recognitions, based entirely on employee feedback, underscore Redwood’s dedication to fostering a culture where team members feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

“Redwood’s story starts with our people and exists because of them,” said Steve Kimmelman, founder and CEO. “We hire deliberately, surround our teams with benefits that matter, and create a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement are at the core. When you invest that kind of care in our Redwood Ambassadors, the core values on the wall become everyday habits you can feel in the hallways. Hearing that reflected back in their feedback—nothing tops it.”



Great Place to Work®

Redwood is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 8th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Redwood. This year, 90 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Redwood stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.





Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2025

For the eighth consecutive year, Redwood has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces through Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

This year, 188 companies, nonprofits, schools and other employers in largest, large, mid-size and small categories were recognized. Redwood ranked 16th in the mid-size category, up 12 spots from last year’s rankings.

Workplaces were evaluated based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”



Working at Redwood

Redwood offers a workplace designed around balance, well-being and long-term growth. Team members benefit from flexible time off — including 17 PTO days, paid holidays and a birthday day off—as well as comprehensive health coverage and mental health resources. Employees also receive up to a 4% 401(k) match, a 20% rental discount at any Redwood Neighborhood and dedicated Volunteer Time Off to support their communities. Career development is a priority, with opportunities for continuing education, tuition assistance, leadership training and regular recognition through awards and promotions.

Redwood’s team is growing, with positions available across the portfolio — including on-site leasing roles, service technician roles and a few opportunities at the corporate level. Click here to learn more about current openings.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit https://www.byredwood.com.

