Carbon Done Right Provides Board of Directors Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Yang Zhou to its board of directors. The company is finalizing the recruitment of a second board member and will provide an update in the coming weeks. The goal of these new appointments is to strengthen the company’s efforts to secure new carbon projects beyond the current focus on nature based solutions and beyond the primarily tropical geographies where the company is currently active.



Yang Zhou has an interdisciplinary background in finance (CFA), business (MBA), accounting (CICPA), law (JM) and engineering. He has over 18 years of experience as a financial analyst, management consultant, academic researcher, PE fund manager, compliance officer and licensed lawyer. He has extensive experience as an analyst focused on ESG, Impact Investing and carbon markets both in Canada and the UK. He received an MBA from the Sauder School of Business and has worked as an analyst and advisor to a number of large companies in the teleco and real estate sectors.



The Company also announces that Neil Passmore and Abayomi Akinjide will be stepping down as Directors of the Company to focus on their senior corporate activities in the UK. Neil’s decision has been driven by his need to focus on the UK regulated investment bank he runs and reduce overseas listed Board roles. He will remain actively involved as a consultant and continue to support operations in South America including the Company’s mangrove restoration project on Suriname. The Board of Directors of Carbon Done Right express their gratitude for the outstanding contributions Mr. Passmore and Mr. Akinjide have made to the board of the Company.



About Carbon Done Right



Carbon Done Right is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Carbon Done Right deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

