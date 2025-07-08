G&R Home Services Expands Dryer Vent and Exterior Cleaning Services to New Nebraska Communities

Bellevue, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellevue, NE — G&R Home Services, a trusted provider of home maintenance solutions based in Bellevue, Nebraska, has announced the expansion of its core services to several additional cities within the Omaha metro area. The company, recognized for its emphasis on home safety and preventative maintenance, will now offer professional dryer vent cleaning, pressure washing, and soft washing in Papillion, La Vista, Gretna, Ralston, and Omaha.

The expansion is a response to growing residential demand for routine safety services and exterior upkeep in Nebraska's rapidly developing suburbs. Known for offering detailed, technician-led work backed by local experience, G&R Home Services aims to deliver consistent, safety-focused service to homeowners across this broader regional footprint.

Dryer vent cleaning remains the company's centerpiece. According to the United States Fire Administration, improper or neglected vent systems are a leading cause of household fires nationwide. G&R Home Services addresses this risk through a complete service that includes dryer delinting, exhaust vent clearing, and system-wide pressure, flow, and temperature testing. The company also offers vent rerouting and component replacement for outdated or unsafe systems.

"Expanding into these communities allows us to offer the same level of care and detail to more homeowners who need it," said John Redick, owner of G&R Home Services. "Many homeowners are unaware of how quickly lint can accumulate or how poorly some vent systems are installed. G&R Home Services' goal is to make homes safer and help residents avoid preventable problems."

In addition to vent maintenance, G&R Home Services provides pressure washing and soft washing for exterior surfaces. The company uses steam-powered hot water equipment to clean driveways, walkways, siding, and fences, removing common contaminants like algae, mold, grease, and dirt. Soft washing is used for more delicate materials, such as vinyl siding, stucco, and painted trim, where lower pressure and eco-safe detergents are essential to avoid damage.

These services are particularly well-suited to the Omaha metro area, where seasonal weather changes contribute to exterior buildup and moisture-related wear. The expanded service area includes a mix of older residential neighborhoods and newer developments, each with maintenance needs. G&R Home Services customizes each job based on the property's age, material, and condition.

The company's service approach is grounded in routine maintenance and long-term protection rather than one-time fixes. Returning clients are offered free annual dryer vent inspections, and customers are encouraged to schedule regular cleaning to prevent fire hazards, appliance inefficiencies, and premature surface degradation. This philosophy aligns with the business's ongoing mission to prioritize safety, efficiency, and property value across every service it performs.

"G&R Home Services is not just responding to problems; the company is helping prevent them." John Redick explained. "G&R Home Services approaches dryer vent cleaning the same way a car owner approaches an oil change. It's focused on long-term performance and protecting the investment homeowners have made in their property."

All services are performed by trained technicians using commercial-grade equipment. The team is experienced in serving a variety of property types, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-unit residences, and commercial storefronts. Technicians undergo hands-on instruction and follow standard operating procedures to ensure safety and consistency on every project.

To meet the needs of growing communities, G&R Home Services has increased staffing, added service vehicles, and extended operating hours to accommodate more appointments. The company is also launching a neighborhood outreach initiative to provide education on dryer vent safety and home exterior maintenance. Informational materials, community demonstrations, and seasonal checklists will be shared through local partnerships and homeowner associations.

Residents in these areas will also benefit from faster response times, easier scheduling, and expanded access to technician support. By growing its local presence, G&R Home Services aims to reduce service wait times and ensure each neighborhood receives dedicated, area-specific care.

G&R Home Services has also built a reputation for transparency. Customers receive upfront pricing, clear service descriptions, and no hidden fees. Every job includes documentation of the work completed, which homeowners can reference during inspections, property appraisals, or future service visits.

The company also maintains a community-oriented business model. Through its Give Back Program, G&R Home Services supports local families and nonprofits. It also offers neighborhood discounts for multiple bookings within the same subdivision or HOA and encourages word-of-mouth referrals with customer incentives.

"The business has always been rooted in community," said John Redick. "This expansion reflects G&R Home Services' continued commitment on a broader scale. The team looks forward to meeting new customers, strengthening relationships with local property managers, and serving more neighborhoods with the professionalism the company is known for."

Residents in Papillion, La Vista, Gretna, Ralston, Omaha, and surrounding areas can now access the company's full range of services. Scheduling is available online, and appointments include a free vent inspection and consultation. Service is available year-round, with flexible scheduling options designed to accommodate homeowners' busy routines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl_wVDzsvVM

As G&R Home Services continues to grow, the company remains focused on its founding principles: quality work, dependable service, and a focus on preventative care that protects both homes and the people who live in them.

