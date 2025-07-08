Highland Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved the grant of 6,632,271 incentive stock options, 3,116,875 Restricted Share Units and 1,973,684 Deferred Share Units to directors, executive officers and employees of the Company. The options are exercisable at an exercise price of CDN$0.095 per share for a period of up to five years and will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of the first and second anniversary of the grant. The Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units will vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

