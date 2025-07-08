XRP, BTC and LTC mining capabilities, HASH extension unlocks zero-hardware crypto passive income for everyone

New York, USA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With on-chain activity for XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) hitting multi-year highs, global cloud-hash-power leader HASHJ today announced full mobile and web support for these three powerhouse coins. Users can now mine XRP, BTC and LTC directly from a smartphone—no ASIC rigs, no cables, no technical hurdles—and collect daily payouts in their preferred asset.

“Bitcoin is the gold standard, XRP is the settlement rail, and Litecoin remains the original ‘silver’ to BTC’s gold,” said the CEO of HASHJ. “By adding cloud mining for all three, we give users maximum flexibility to earn passive income in the coins they believe in—backed by AI optimisation and 100 % renewable energy.”







Key Highlights of HASHJ XRP, BTC & LTC Cloud Mining

$18 Sign-Up Bonus + $100 Trial Contract

New accounts are seeded with free hash power—earn real XRP, BTC or LTC without any upfront spend.

One tap in the HASHJ app starts mining; forget about hardware costs, noise and heat.

Proprietary algorithms shift your hash rate to the most profitable XRP, BTC and LTC pools in real time.

Rewards land every 24 hours; withdraw instantly or auto-compound to grow your balance faster.

All data-centre sites run on hydro, wind and solar power, slashing carbon emissions and energy bills.

Why Mine XRP, BTC & LTC in 2025?

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate institutional treasuries, and rising hash-rate records prove the network’s resilience post-halving.

continues to dominate institutional treasuries, and rising hash-rate records prove the network’s resilience post-halving. XRP gains traction with banks and payment providers thanks to near-instant settlement and ultra-low fees—demand for liquidity is surging.

gains traction with banks and payment providers thanks to near-instant settlement and ultra-low fees—demand for liquidity is surging. Litecoin (LTC) enjoys faster block times and the upcoming MWEB privacy upgrade, positioning it as a lightweight medium of exchange.

Together these trends create a triple opportunity for cloud miners to capture diversified revenue streams while markets expand.

Three-Step Onboarding

Register & Claim Bonuses — Visit hashj.com or download the HASHJ app; collect your $18 cash plus $100 hash-power voucher. Activate Your Contract — Select XRP, BTC or LTC (or a mix); choose terms from 2 to 90 days; HASHJ’s AI deploys hash power in seconds. Track & Withdraw — Monitor real-time earnings on your dashboard; withdraw to your wallet anytime or enable auto-reinvest.

Roadmap Highlights

Q2 2025: Layer-2 swap bridge for near-instant BTC↔USDT and XRP↔USDT exchanges.

Layer-2 swap bridge for near-instant BTC↔USDT and XRP↔USDT exchanges. Q3 2025: NFT-backed hash-power certificates, tradable on leading marketplaces.

NFT-backed hash-power certificates, tradable on leading marketplaces. Q4 2025: Expand renewable capacity to 50 MW across North America and Europe, cutting per-terahash costs by another 15 %.

About HASHJ

HASHJ combines AI-driven hash-power allocation, renewable-energy farms and mobile-first UX to make Bitcoin, XRP and Litecoin mining effortless and eco-friendly. Supporting major assets including BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and DOGE, HASHJ serves over nine million users in 96 countries.

Start mining XRP, BTC and LTC now at https://www.hashj.com and turn your phone into a green income engine.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.