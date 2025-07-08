JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath Gains Recognition as Trusted Name in Custom Cabinets and Countertop Installation Across Upstate South Carolina

Greer, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath, a locally-owned and operated kitchen and bathroom remodeler based in Greer, South Carolina, continues to make a name for itself as a trusted and reliable source for custom cabinetry and countertop installation services for new construction or remodeling projects. With a strong focus on high-quality craftsmanship and personalized design, the company has been gaining significant attention throughout Greer and surrounding communities in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.

For nearly two decades, JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath has been helping homeowners bring their dream kitchens and bathrooms to life with customized solutions tailored to meet each client's vision and lifestyle. Specializing in custom cabinet design and installation, countertop slab selection, and professional countertop installation, the company brings precision, professionalism, and creativity to every new construction or remodeling project they take on.

What sets JL Enterprise apart from the competition is its full-service showroom located in Greer, SC. This thoughtfully curated space allows customers to not only see and touch materials like cabinets and countertops, but also visualize them in real-world lighting conditions. The showroom features a large digital display, where clients can work with the JL Enterprise team to see their project come to life on screen—making real-time design changes that improve both functionality and aesthetics before a single piece is installed.

"Our showroom is designed to make the new construction and remodeling process easier, more interactive, and more inspiring for our clients," says Schlayn Lillie, Owner of JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath. "We understand that kitchen and bathroom remodels are a big investment, both financially and emotionally. That's why we focus on helping customers visualize their new space, choose the right materials, and feel confident every step of the way. It's not just about selling cabinets or countertops—it's about building lasting relationships and turning houses into homes."

In an industry where delays, communication breakdowns, and impersonal service are all too common, JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath stands out by delivering on-time, detail-oriented service with a personal touch. Their team works closely with homeowners, builders, and designers to ensure every project runs smoothly from concept to completion.

From custom cabinets handcrafted to fit any layout to premium countertops in quartz, granite, marble, and more, JL Enterprise provides the full spectrum of new construction and remodeling solutions. Whether clients are looking to complete a high-end renovation or simply upgrade their space with new finishes, JL Enterprise offers both design services and expert guidance to ensure the end result exceeds expectations.

"We believe that every homeowner deserves to love their space," says Schlayn Lillie. "Our mission has always been to make kitchen and bathroom remodeling easier, more accessible, and more enjoyable. Seeing our customers' reactions when their vision becomes reality—that's what drives us."

The business, which started with a passion for quality design and craftsmanship, has grown steadily through word-of-mouth referrals and repeat business, a testament to their focus on customer satisfaction. JL Enterprise continues to receive glowing reviews for their integrity, professionalism, and dedication to delivering beautiful results on time and on budget.

Schlayn Lillie is quick to acknowledge the role that the community has played in JL Enterprise's success. "We're incredibly grateful for the continued support from the Greer, Greenville, and Spartanburg communities," she says. "From day one, we've been welcomed with open arms, and we're proud to call this area home. Our customers are like family to us, and we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors for many years to come."

JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath invites anyone considering building a new home or looking to upgrade their kitchen or bathroom to visit their Greer showroom to explore options, get inspired, and consult with their experienced team of design professionals. Whether one might be looking to update a dated bathroom, build a dream kitchen from the ground up, or need expert cabinetry solutions for a custom home, JL Enterprise is ready to help make any vision a reality. For more information or to schedule a showroom appointment, visit: https://jlenterpriseofsc.com or call (864) 877-2025.

About JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath

JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath is a trusted kitchen and bathroom remodeler in Greer, SC, specializing in custom cabinets, countertops, and personalized design services. With a hands-on showroom experience and nearly a decade of service, they bring customers' dream spaces to life with expert craftsmanship and exceptional customer care.

###

For more information about JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath, contact the company here:



JL Enterprise Kitchen + Bath

Schlayn Lillie

(864) 877-2025

jlenterprise01@aol.com

2611 N Hwy 101

Greer, SC 29651