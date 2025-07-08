RICH Miner launches cloud mining application to allow global users to enjoy stable returns from cryptocurrency

Chicago, Illinois, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICH Miner officially launched its groundbreaking cloud mining application, marking a major leap in the way ordinary users around the world participate in cryptocurrency mining.

This simple and secure platform completely breaks the long-standing limitations of mining, allowing global users to easily and low-cost participate in the production process of digital assets, truly realizing "everyone can mine".





What makes RICH Miner stand out in the cloud mining field?

With its newly launched cloud mining application, RICH Miner allows anyone, regardless of technical background or capital scale, to easily access the global crypto mining pool network and achieve stable daily income. There is no need to configure software, worry about equipment overheating or manage high energy consumption. All mining operations are hosted in global data centers using renewable energy, which is safe, environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The core highlights of RICH Miner cloud mining application:

Minimal operation experience, everything is in your hands

RICH Miner's mobile application is designed to be user-friendly, with a modern and intuitive interface. Whether you want to view daily income, manage contracts or track investment progress, you can quickly complete it in a clear dashboard. Even if they have never been exposed to crypto mining, beginners can quickly get started and easily master it.

Industry-leading security protection

RICH Miner always puts user assets and data security first. The platform has built a comprehensive protection system by cooperating with security technology providers such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure that all accounts and transactions are away from hacker and fraud threats. No matter which country you are in, your assets are protected by global standard cryptographic security.

Flexible mining contracts to meet different needs

RICH Miner offers a variety of flexible mining contracts, from short-term experience packages starting at only $15 to compound growth plans suitable for long-term planning. Whether you are a novice seeking quick returns or an investor looking to build a long-term digital asset portfolio, you can find a matching mining plan.

24/7 global support, service without borders

RICH Miner currently supports 8 languages, and its service network covers more than 120 countries and regions around the world. From New York to Nairobi, from Tokyo to Buenos Aires, the platform provides 24/7 customer support to help you solve every operational or investment problem, truly achieving a global service localized experience.

How to get started easily? Just 4 steps

Register an account

1. Visit https:// richminer.com, register an account with your email address, and new users will enjoy a startup bonus of up to $15.

Choose a mining plan

2. Browse a variety of flexible contract plans and choose the right contract based on your budget and goals - supporting short-term trials or long-term value-added.

Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 $600 8 $7.20 $500.00 + $57.60 $1,300 13 $17.30 $1300.00 + $221.39 $3,000 17 $42.30 $3000.00 + $719.10 $5,000 24 $75.00 $5000.00 + $1800.00 $12,000 32 $204.00 $12000.00 + $6528.00

Click here to view the full contract

3. Recharge your account

Use BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC and other mainstream cryptocurrencies to quickly recharge, and assets will be credited instantly without cumbersome procedures.

4. Automatic mining, automatic dividends

After recharging and purchasing a contract, the system will automatically start mining for you. You can view daily income in real time, withdraw or reinvest, and your income will grow automatically.

Simplify management and lock in stable returns

All contracts of RICH Miner are priced in US dollars. When investing, the system will automatically convert your deposited cryptocurrency into US dollars, lock in the exchange rate, and avoid volatility risks. When withdrawing cash, it will be converted into your preferred currency based on the current exchange rate and sent directly to your wallet. This process is fully automatic, making investment management more simple and transparent.

Why does RICH Miner stand out in 2025?

In today's market volatility and macro uncertainty, RICH Miner provides a stable, reliable and low-threshold way to increase the value of digital assets. Whether you are pursuing daily income or long-term asset allocation, this platform has:

Sustainable green computing power support

Global user trust (users in 120+ countries)

Fixed income + daily dividends + openness and transparency

Top data security

Zero technical threshold, fully automated operation

RICH Miner is using a smart and efficient mining application to transform cloud mining from a "game for professional players" to a passive income source that ordinary users around the world can participate in.

Are you ready?

Join RICH Miner and start building your digital asset passive income stream today. No technical background is required, and no high initial investment is required - real wealth growth is happening quietly in your hands.

Visit now: https:// richminer.com

Official email: info@richminer.com

Mobile application: iOS and Android versions

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.