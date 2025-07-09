Photon Marine and Silverback Marine Launch Significantly Funded Electric Workboats Through CARB CORE Voucher Program

PORTLAND, Ore., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Marine, a developer of high-performance electric outboard propulsion systems, and Silverback Marine, a premier builder of commercial aluminum vessels, announced today that eight electric workboat configurations have been approved for funding through California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program. This marks the first inclusion of an electric outboard motor in the program and reflects Photon’s dedication to serving the commercial harbor craft sector.

Starting in August, commercial fleet operators across California — including ports, harbor patrol, aquaculture, research, construction, tourism, and enforcement — will be eligible for up to $240,000 in vouchers per vessel, with an additional $60,000 for small businesses and operators in disadvantaged communities. All applicants may receive up to $100,000 for shoreside charging infrastructure, creating a total potential incentive of $400,000.

“We believe marine decarbonization starts with small commercial harbor craft,” said Marcelino J. Alvarez, CEO of Photon Marine. “Electric vessels are no longer a future concept — they’re ready now and will help operators save money.”

Photon’s zero-emission propulsion system delivers 300HP peak (150HP continuous) power, offering instant torque and quiet, low-maintenance performance. Paired with Silverback’s rugged aluminum hulls, the configurations are mission-built for demanding environments. Options include the agile 18-foot SuperCub for marina support and the 24-foot Sherpa for aquaculture, dredging, or utility work. Each vessel features Photon’s P300 electric outboard motor and fleet management software, with one or two motors and up to 126 kWh of battery storage.

“We’ve built vessels to take a beating — now we’re powering them for the future,” said Ian Gracey, CEO of Silverback Marine. “This partnership makes electric boats accessible. A customer could get into a new electric Grizzly for as little as $77,000. It’s a no-brainer.”

Approved models include:

Silverback Grizzly (24') – Port ops and hydrography





– Port ops and hydrography Silverback Sherpa (24') – Patrol, transportation, logistics





– Patrol, transportation, logistics Silverback VersaBarge (24') – Aquaculture, dredging, utilities





– Aquaculture, dredging, utilities Silverback SuperCub (18') – Marinas, pump-out, training



These CORE vouchers reduce upfront costs by up to 78%. The program is first-come, first-served. Photon and Silverback are now booking consultations to help organizations secure funding ahead of the August launch.

To schedule a consultation, contact Chad White:

chad@photonmarine.com

Alana Kambury

alana@photonmarine.com

