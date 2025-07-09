Capital World Investors Acquires Common Shares of MEG Energy Corp.

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital World Investors (“CWI”) announces that on July 8, 2025 it acquired an aggregate of 338,554 common shares (the “Purchased Shares”) of MEG Energy Corp. (“MEG”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Immediately following the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, CWI had control or direction over an aggregate of 22,281,631 common shares of MEG representing 8.75% of the 254,378,035 MEG common shares then outstanding.

CWI has not acquired any MEG securities other than the Purchased Shares since the commencement by Strathcona Resources Ltd. of a takeover bid for MEG.

The Purchased Shares were acquired in the ordinary course of CWI’s investment management business. CWI may, in the future and from time to time, acquire or dispose of MEG securities depending on market conditions, subsequent developments affecting MEG or its business, general market and economic conditions and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is disseminated in accordance with section 5.4 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

For further information contact:

Torrence Frame

(213) 486-9200

Email GRGroup@capgroup.com