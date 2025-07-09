Linqto Shareholders Form Majority Coalition Led by Sapien Group, Vow to Resist Current Management’s Bankruptcy Filing

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A decisive majority of Linqto shareholders, led by major Linqto shareholder Sapien Group, has formed a coalition, vowing to resist current Linqto management’s bankruptcy petition. The group obtained the written consent of a majority of shareholders to organize just one day before Linqto’s current management filed for bankruptcy.

“This morning the current Linqto management filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court notwithstanding that the vast majority of Linqto shareholders oppose this decision,” the coalition noted in a letter sent to shareholders on Tuesday. “We have engaged bankruptcy counsel to review the situation and consider and advise the shareholders of their options and make recommendations, which includes potentially challenging the bankruptcy filing, and preserve the value of the company and our investment.”



“We have a team of people and outside counsel working around the clock to assess our options and accomplish our goals as we take the next steps,” the letter continues.



READ THE FULL LETTER HERE